In the last few weeks, Joe Biden hasn’t faced any challenge to speak of from the media when it comes to the sexual assault allegation from Tara Reade. But in spite of the fact that Biden hasn’t even been directly challenged on the issue, Nancy Pelosi said she’s satisfied with how he’s responded. How’s this for some massively hypocritical spin?

PELOSI asked whether Biden should address sexual assault allegation against him: "I do support Joe Biden, I’m satisfied with how he has responded," Pelosi says on CNN this AM. "He’s the personification for hope and optimism in our country and I was proud to endorse him." — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) April 30, 2020

Speaker Pelosi says she’s ‘satisfied’ with how Joe Biden ‘responded’ to the sexual assault allegations. Joe Biden hasn’t responded to them and his campaign sent out talking points telling his surrogates to call the accusations false.pic.twitter.com/Z8Qf1SKfQm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 30, 2020

Pretty incredible: Pelosi says she is "satisfied" with how Biden has responded to Reade's allegations. Camerota reminds Pelosi that Biden has not actually responded himself & asks if he should. Pelosi dodges, says, "You know, it is a matter that he has to deal with." pic.twitter.com/P4Ns678AhY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 30, 2020

So much for “believe women”:

Wow. What changed, Speaker Pelosi?

“I’m satisfied with how he has responded,” Pelosi says. Biden has literally not uttered one word about the allegation. https://t.co/CGOyP2vWVW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 30, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Wow! So she’s pretty much saying don’t look at what’s he accused for but we need to vote for him so we get bad Orange man out of White House! — John (@Johnste05340554) April 30, 2020

Apparently. How fast the rules have changed!