Tara Reade has leveled some serious allegations at presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden, and naturally some activist organizations who spent the better part of 2018 saying “believe all women” are all over this story. Oh wait, we mean they’re NOT all over this story, and their silence is deafening (and telling):

Daily Beast contacted 10 top national women advocacy organizations about Tara Reade, including Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America, and NOW.

None provided comment.

⁦@HCTrudo⁩ ⁦@scottbix⁩ report https://t.co/JN0tPGkSAQ — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) April 29, 2020

New: We contacted 10 top women’s groups about the Tara Reade allegation against @JoeBiden, including Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood Action Fund & NARAL Pro-Choice America, among others. None provided comment. w/ ⁦@scottbix⁩ https://t.co/0g7BNY3sb6 — Hanna Trudo (@HCTrudo) April 29, 2020

