If you’re a mainstream media news consumer, you may or may not have read or heard a whole lot about the allegation about Joe Biden. However, there’s an increasing amount of media scrutiny of the presumptive Democrat nominee based on Tara Reade’s allegation, and former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer spotted a familiar pattern:

Trending

The mainstream media are so predictable, and yet they wonder why there’s so much skepticism of “journalism” these days.

Another banner year for “journalism.”

***

Related:

‘MSM yawned’! Ari Fleischer presents WaPo take on Trump’s ‘wingman’ as ‘exactly why tens of millions have lost faith’ in media

Ari Fleischer uses declassified docs to highlight SUPREME irony of Comey & McCabe accusing Trump of doing Russia’s bidding

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ari FleischercoronavirusCOVID-19media