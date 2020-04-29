If you’re a mainstream media news consumer, you may or may not have read or heard a whole lot about the allegation about Joe Biden. However, there’s an increasing amount of media scrutiny of the presumptive Democrat nominee based on Tara Reade’s allegation, and former George W. Bush spokesman Ari Fleischer spotted a familiar pattern:

MSM’s lack of coverage of Tara Reade’s accusation against Biden is similar to their lack of coverage concerning Kermit Gosnell, the abortion doctor convicted of killing three infants. MSM thought neither was a story but slowly got shamed into coverage. This is how bias works. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 29, 2020

Editors make dozens of decisions a day re what is news. Their judgements reflect a largely liberal point of view. Covering Gosnell would lead to damaging questions re abortion. Covering Reade would lead to damaging Qs re Biden. MSM is not neutral. Their thumb is on the scale. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 29, 2020

The mainstream media are so predictable, and yet they wonder why there’s so much skepticism of “journalism” these days.

We have passed the point of bias, this is malfeasance! The have violated the public trust as a source of information. — Debra Monroe (@dmonroe59) April 29, 2020

I know I shouldn't be shocked, but HOW in the world is this actually happening?! Mind-blowing. https://t.co/mMAFuY20lc — ErickaAndersen (@ErickaAndersen) April 29, 2020

This is what @toddeherman calls the Propaganda of Silence. https://t.co/sJS5R3YQRk — MamaLisa (@LM_Greenwood) April 29, 2020

Another banner year for “journalism.”

