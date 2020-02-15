There are times when it feels like the media and some commentators are just trolling — that or they really do have incredibly short memories. Case-in-point:

Opinion: William Barr has energetically played the role of presidential wingman https://t.co/wGCBByE9Pg — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 15, 2020

Hey, where have we heard that word before? Ari Fleischer knows:

When Obama’s AG literally used the word “wingman” to describe his role for Obama (who weighed in on Hillary and the IRS criminal investigations) the MSM yawned. This column is exactly why tens of millions have lost faith that the MSM is fair or neutral. https://t.co/s9ZRufM84w — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 15, 2020

Much of the media wouldn’t have a double standard or anything, would they?

Unfortunately, @EricHolder tends to forget he called himself @BarackObama's "WINGMAN" Thankfully there is always video and audio to help him remember. — Karen Lynn 🇺🇸☕️ (@KarenLynnBNB) February 15, 2020

And with Holder, the term “wingman” was self-applied, unlike what the media’s doing with Trump and Barr: