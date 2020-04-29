As we told you earlier, billionaire Elon Musk shared a Wall Street Journal article about the lockdowns around the nation:

Those were three words that Rep. Ilhan Omar did not want to hear, but Musk’s tweet provided a chance for the squadmember to engage in some class warfare:

Omar and AOC will certainly agree that people being released and free to go about their lives and earn livings is the opposite of “freedom” even while pointing to peoples’ inability to afford rent due to shutdowns:

But whatever it takes to get back at those billionaires.

Omar might be surprised that not only billionaires think it’s time to get America back to work.

Or “oppression,” according to leftists like Rep. Omar.

