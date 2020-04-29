Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden has been reported sporadically (very sporadically on CNN), but how many times has the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee been directly asked about it?

The Free Beacon provided a list of all the times Biden’s been asked about Reade and her allegation, and the good news is that it won’t take long to read:

It’s now been 5 weeks, so we figured it was time for an update. 5 weeks, 19 interviews, and 142 questions for @JoeBiden with no mention of sexual assault claim. https://t.co/rzVWh1qdir — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 29, 2020

Time will tell how long the media will treat the allegation like it’s the third rail of this election season.