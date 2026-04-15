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Poor Gavin: Newsom Panics as He Hates Every Democrat Left in the California Governor Race

justmindy
justmindy | 10:40 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Poor Gavin Newsom. He thought Swalwell had the California Governor race wrapped up. Then, it was revealed he was a sex pest. Now, Newsom hates everyone still standing.

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Sounds like he is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Also, it sounds like every narcissist in the world. No one is good enough to replace him. 

Since CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle broke their stories about Swalwell on Friday night, Newsom has been in a marathon of calls and meetings about the governor’s race, according to a dozen leading Democrats, several of whom have spoken with him.

Four people familiar with Newsom’s thinking tell CNN he’s still trying to make sense of where the race actually stands now, eager for new polling data and trying to sort out whether the Swalwell collapse intensifies the chances of California Democrats’ red-alert scenario: Two Republicans advancing in the nonpartisan June 2 primary and locking Democrats out of the governorship entirely.

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He hasn't shown any leadership the whole time he has been Governor. Why start now?

For clarity ...

It's almost like Gavin Newsom doesn't care about anyone other than Gavin Newsom.

Gavin won't like that.

Hilarious.

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She might throw mashed potatoes on people's heads.

The term 'best' is carrying a whole lot of weight here.

Basically.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

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