Poor Gavin: Newsom Panics as He Hates Every Democrat Left in the California Governor Race

Poor Gavin Newsom. He thought Swalwell had the California Governor race wrapped up. Then, it was revealed he was a sex pest. Now, Newsom hates everyone still standing.

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NEW from me - Until Friday, the Democratic race that Gavin Newsom was focused on was not the one for the job he’s term limited out of.



How he's approaching the mess of the CA governor's race left in Eric Swalwell's wake:https://t.co/gA7IQXw1pa — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 15, 2026

Gavin Newsom's thoughts on the current field of Dem candidates for governor:



Steyer: incoherent, mismanagement worries

Porter: would trigger capital flight

Mahan: not a fan of his frequent criticism

Villaraigosa: still sore over 2018 race

Becerra: unsatisfactory job as AG https://t.co/5bD5O3ykVq pic.twitter.com/5vLGFm5TiV — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 15, 2026

Sounds like he is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Also, it sounds like every narcissist in the world. No one is good enough to replace him.

Since CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle broke their stories about Swalwell on Friday night, Newsom has been in a marathon of calls and meetings about the governor’s race, according to a dozen leading Democrats, several of whom have spoken with him. Four people familiar with Newsom’s thinking tell CNN he’s still trying to make sense of where the race actually stands now, eager for new polling data and trying to sort out whether the Swalwell collapse intensifies the chances of California Democrats’ red-alert scenario: Two Republicans advancing in the nonpartisan June 2 primary and locking Democrats out of the governorship entirely.

“The next few weeks will be a test of how much sway the top Democrat in the state has over his party. Even if he wants to help a very fractured field coalesce by making an endorsement, could he?

“People are saying, ‘Show some leadership, Gavin Newsom.’” https://t.co/QhOvatStcf — Kayah (@__Kayah__) April 15, 2026

He hasn't shown any leadership the whole time he has been Governor. Why start now?

FACT CHECK — Governor Jerry Brown appointed AG Becerra in 2016 - Newsom was not elected governor until 2018. Newsom appointed AG Bonta in 2021 when Becerra left to join Biden‘s cabinet. — @ChristinePelosi (@ChristinePelosi) April 15, 2026

For clarity ...

Newsom rarely endorses candidates... I dont see him getting involved in this race — Rani (@Rani_Rant_Fest) April 15, 2026

It's almost like Gavin Newsom doesn't care about anyone other than Gavin Newsom.

Gavin won't like that.

Very funny of Newsom to accuse someone of mismanagement. — J O H N (@johnholowach) April 15, 2026

Hilarious.

when Gavin Newsom is worrying your governorship might lead to California having an inhospitable business climate... https://t.co/hGOfR80vRG pic.twitter.com/ZVdbbTNkrA — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) April 15, 2026

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She might throw mashed potatoes on people's heads.

i feel like the straussian message here from newsom is that mahan is the best candidate... https://t.co/PBPXmYahHF — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) April 15, 2026

The term 'best' is carrying a whole lot of weight here.

Basically.

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