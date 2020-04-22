If you were busy living your life and trying to make ends meet or just otherwise engaged in far more important things, you might not have noticed on Wednesday that Al Gore endorsed Joe Biden for president:

I am proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for President, and I'm looking forward to our virtual #EarthDay50 event at 2:30pm ET today. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/dzFziVVgWc — Al Gore (@algore) April 22, 2020

The Biden campaign appreciated it so much that they had a virtual town hall with the former senator, presidential candidate and lifelong eco-hypocrite:

Join me on Earth Day for a virtual town hall with special guest Al Gore — on one of the most pressing issues facing our country and the world. Tune in now: https://t.co/7RNUMZcZ3g — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 22, 2020

During the virtual town hall, Joe and Al ripped a page from AOC’s playbook and saw some advantages to a pandemic that has left millions without jobs:

Joe Biden and Al Gore see millions of unemployed Americans as an opportunity for their radical "Green New Deal" "We can transform the country," Biden says pic.twitter.com/FDWkkvrg3K — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 22, 2020

“Never let a crisis go to waste!”

But wait, there’s more:

Joe Biden and Al Gore talk gleefully about making the internal combustion engine illegal Democrats are coming for your car pic.twitter.com/ayN28VPbt6 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 22, 2020

Gas is so cheap they probably have no other choice but to make the internal combustion engine illegal to force people to buy super-expensive “green” vehicles. But don’t ever question their commitment to free-market principals! *Eye roll*

At some point the Biden camp is going to realize that having Joe act in the role of an interviewer just isn’t working. Here’s the latest example why:

Joe Biden starts attacking Trump, forgets what he’s saying, then asks Al Gore if it’s “too late to aggress the climate change” Watch Gore’s eyebrows: pic.twitter.com/7bA8CBieM1 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) April 22, 2020

Yikes! Early congratulations to Trump on his 2020 election win.

There's a pandemic and the price of oil is hovering around $0. Joe Biden and Al Gore spend Earth Day talking about retrofitting homes and creating green jobs. Transformation!https://t.co/Raq1KJMTXm — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 22, 2020

They’ve really got their fingers on the pulse of what people are concerned about.

I don’t know who I feel worse for in this video. The walking carcass running for president or the silvered-haired glass of fruit punch who endorsed him. https://t.co/T4YBOpAmTb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 22, 2020

This is genuinely painful to watch. https://t.co/rlI9C8syJn — Brian Bakken (@bigbadbakken) April 23, 2020

We're all Al Gore at 0:10. https://t.co/gwP3nBitFW — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 22, 2020

If only the power of Gore’s eyebrow raise could be harnessed to generate some clean energy.