Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently signed an executive order about what can and can’t be done in the state until at least the end of this month. The EO forbids landscaping companies from conducting business and closes golf courses. Also, the in-store sales of items such as infant car seats, garden seeds, flooring and paint are also prohibited. Whitmer explained earlier today that the outdoor portions of her EO shouldn’t really matter to people anyway because it was snowing at the time she made the statement.

Some sheriffs in the state have seen and heard more than enough:

“Apply common sense”? Wow, imagine that! Hopefully that catches on (we won’t hold our breath).

From the Washington Examiner:

Sheriffs Mike Borkovich, Ted Schendel, Ken Falk, and Kim Cole of Michigan’s 101st District released a press statement Wednesday afternoon detailing what they said was their decision to place their oath to the Constitution above the Whitmer’s wishes.

“We write today to inform the public for our respective counties of our opposition to some of Governor Whitmer’s executive orders. While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some restrictions that she has imposed as overstepping her executive authority,” read the letter signed by each sheriff.

Well, there it is:

More details from the Associated Press:

Four sheriffs in the northwestern Lower Peninsula called Whitmer’s orders a “vague framework of emergency laws” that are frustrating citizens. Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich said people don’t understand why they can’t take a child fishing in a motorboat but they can use a kayak.

“We’re trying to keep the peace with people. … The economy is coming apart in northern Michigan. People are upset,” Borkovich told The Associated Press. “People are frantic to get back to work. They have been very edgy.”

People are happy just to see somebody calling for a bit of common sense:

Excellent point.

