The efforts to politicize the coronavirus have been spread wider than the virus itself, but Cenk Uygur isn’t doing that at all. Just kidding!

Get a load of this take based on a video of people partying in downtown Nashville:

I can’t wait to see if studies after #CoronavirusOutbreak show Republicans got it on average more because they listened to ignorant politicians like @DevinNunes & @realDonaldTrump who told them to ignore science & experts. Unfortunately, they’re about to find out science is real. https://t.co/5CKZj6n7Xa — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 16, 2020

Mega-fail was spotted immediately:

I mean has anyone told him Nashville votes blue? — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 16, 2020

Does he not know Nashville is full of Dems? The mayor is a Democrat. https://t.co/ngIm4BOMtN — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 16, 2020

1. Cenk doesn't now anything about Nashville

2. Which city has a greater population density, Nashville or NYC, where the bars were also packed this weekend?

3. Shouldn't he be screaming at an hourly employee somewhere? https://t.co/AxRu0htkjq — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 16, 2020

This is the genius who said Andrew Gillum was innocent because the meth was on the FLOOR. https://t.co/AxRu0htkjq — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 16, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

Literally no one on the Right has said to ignore science. Leftists are the ones screaming to waste tests on asymptomatic people, and bragging about going to bars and night clubs. https://t.co/q5jD1HOWMQ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 16, 2020

Does it hurt to be this stupid? https://t.co/EZbprqLEM0 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 16, 2020

“Even if there was meth, it was on the floor…” — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 16, 2020

Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz took the opportunity to point something out to Uygur just to make his tweet above an even bigger fail:

Bernie surrogate @NYCMayor went to the gym this morning https://t.co/jAGRbz4Dmy — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 16, 2020

Commence backpedaling!

That’s a fair point. Guys, we’re all susceptible. The disease doesn’t discriminate. I’m not rooting for Republicans to get sick, quite the opposite. Please don’t listen to any politician telling you it’s not a big deal. Take as many precautions as you can. https://t.co/OiEItzWrBy — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 16, 2020

Gee, that original tweet sure made it sound like he was rooting for something.

You absolutely are rooting for your political opponents to get sick, Cenk. Please don't add insult to injury. We're not as stupid as your viewers. — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 16, 2020

These people are ghouls… … And not really science based. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2020

Bingo.