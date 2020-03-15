At Sunday night’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden was apparently trying to out-Bernie his opponent for the nomination by making a promise:

Oh really, Joe?

That kind of approach worked out so well for Hillary Clinton!

Trending

Oh, but Joe has a plan! *Eye roll*

It isn’t, but Biden’s just trying to woo some Sanders voters for the general election.

Economic suicide, especially in the wake of what the country’s going to be coming out of after the coronavirus shutdowns, closings, etc.

***

Related:

WATCH: Biden touches his face seconds before saying he doesn’t touch his face to stay safe from COVID-19

‘Not a good start’: Joe Biden calls it the N1H1 flu, Bernie confuses coronavirus and Ebola

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebateBernie SandersJoe Biden