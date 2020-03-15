At Sunday night’s Democrat debate, Joe Biden was apparently trying to out-Bernie his opponent for the nomination by making a promise:

Joe Biden on what he wants on energy policy: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends” Biden is just as extreme as AOCpic.twitter.com/OEfmm61kPl — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 16, 2020

Oh really, Joe?

Let's just say you'll never hear Joe Biden say, "Drill, baby, drill!" pic.twitter.com/DyLrO9nrsg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2020

Joe Biden: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/STbBrh8DLg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 16, 2020

Joe Biden lays out his plan to completely decimate the fossil fuel industry and render hundreds of thousands of people jobless: “no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill, period, ends”

pic.twitter.com/kuJciVmQgx — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) March 16, 2020

That kind of approach worked out so well for Hillary Clinton!

This is not just "no fracking". Biden wants US completely dependant on foreign oil https://t.co/vxJ3RgtBJP — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) March 16, 2020

What?! Yeah, let's just be completely dependent on foreign oil. Yeah. 😳☹️ — BuckeyeGal (@BuckeyeGalOH) March 16, 2020

You absolutely cannot win this election with that stance. FULL STOP! — Hawkfire (@AHawkfire) March 16, 2020

Medical supplies are made from oil derivatives. Plastics that hold one-time use medical supplies and deliver vaccines are made from oil derivatives. You can't replace them with solar or wind. — politicaljunkie (@politicaljunkd1) March 16, 2020

Did anyone explain to him 90% of our economy still runs on oil — Phil Paule (@philpaule) March 16, 2020

Oh, but Joe has a plan! *Eye roll*

First: Thank you to all the Patriots with the stomach to watch this and share.

And last: THIS IS GLORIOUS! #Landslide2020 https://t.co/6AHfoTGgbN — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 16, 2020

So just like Obama, he wants us to buy our oil from our enemies? Dems are just plain stupid. https://t.co/IAc1D1EQmH — Gay Conservative (@GayConservativ3) March 16, 2020

How does the private jet get up up and away? https://t.co/VCpKOOXDUu — Silver Steele (@SteeleSilver) March 16, 2020

how is this proposal in any way tethered to reality? https://t.co/Fydaq80FOU — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) March 16, 2020

It isn’t, but Biden’s just trying to woo some Sanders voters for the general election.

Er…just imagine this in a Trump debate. Trump: "So, you would prefer to depend on more Saudi oil?" Biden: "Er…ah…that's malarkey!" https://t.co/mTHF7SbhD0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2020

How to end energy independence and lose votes in 16 seconds: https://t.co/SNFbECDbR1 — Jim Eatock (@JimEatock) March 16, 2020

The concept of ending the use of fossil fuels is economic suicide. https://t.co/P8ycrXwWUV — dog faced pony soldier Ivanhoe (@JIvanhoe3) March 16, 2020

Economic suicide, especially in the wake of what the country’s going to be coming out of after the coronavirus shutdowns, closings, etc.

