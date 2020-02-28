As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that VP Mike Pence “literally does not believe in science.”
That tweet caused Sen. Ted Cruz to test Ocasio-Cortez’s “belief” in science:
As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020
AOC was more than happy to answer that question! Actually, no she wasn’t, but she did talk about everything except the point Cruz was trying to confirm:
Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology.
Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020
Sincerely,
an Intel global finalist,
a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,
a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,
a fmr Educational Director for national organization,
Who to you is “just a bartender,”
And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020
Fellow squadmember Rep. Rashida Tlaib thinks AOC really took Cruz to the woodshed:
It makes my day when @AOC pounces on these folks. https://t.co/ftlgdIPovi
— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 28, 2020
But those paying attention noticed that AOC never addressed the question:
Nice political pivot without answering.
Do you scientifically believe there are 2 biological sexes?
Yes or no. We’ll wait.
— Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) February 28, 2020
Nice dodge of his question
— Branden Hankins (@tweetsofhank) February 28, 2020
And yet she avoided the question. pic.twitter.com/639mQvopSn
— Captain Chad! (@chadmulkey) February 28, 2020
Anyone else notice that @AOC failed to answer the question Cruz asked?
No one cares about your awards. Answer the question.
Then explain how CO2 causes global warming. Be specific. https://t.co/bVJGxxSE0C
— Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) February 28, 2020
Welcome to Dodge City!
Cruz: “What exactly is a Y chromosome?”
AOC: How dare you attack me for once being a bartender! https://t.co/OezOAEDgT7
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2020
And AOC’s fans cheered.
YOU WON A HIGH SCHOOL REWARD.
She thinks this makes her a Nobel Laureate. https://t.co/M4hggota9d
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 28, 2020
You got 1st place in a high school science fair, for God's sake. https://t.co/7X2YDq5lvV
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020
(I'm dead serious, this is what she means when she says she was honored by MIT & Lincoln Lab for achievements in "microbiology." She won a science fair. This is some truly legendary resume-puffing.)
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020
It turns out I was wrong: she didn't get 1st place in the high school science fair, she got 2nd place.
I regret the misinformation.
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020
Is this real life?
Her response pretty much makes his point!
— stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀🌹 (@_mattstock_) February 28, 2020
Judging from the replies there are a lot of people choosing not to notice that.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.