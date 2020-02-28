As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that VP Mike Pence “literally does not believe in science.”

That tweet caused Sen. Ted Cruz to test Ocasio-Cortez’s “belief” in science:

As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

AOC was more than happy to answer that question! Actually, no she wasn’t, but she did talk about everything except the point Cruz was trying to confirm:

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Sincerely,

an Intel global finalist,

a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,

a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,

a fmr Educational Director for national organization,

Who to you is “just a bartender,”

And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Fellow squadmember Rep. Rashida Tlaib thinks AOC really took Cruz to the woodshed:

It makes my day when @AOC pounces on these folks. https://t.co/ftlgdIPovi — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 28, 2020

But those paying attention noticed that AOC never addressed the question:

Nice political pivot without answering. Do you scientifically believe there are 2 biological sexes? Yes or no. We’ll wait. — Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) February 28, 2020

Nice dodge of his question — Branden Hankins (@tweetsofhank) February 28, 2020

And yet she avoided the question. pic.twitter.com/639mQvopSn — Captain Chad! (@chadmulkey) February 28, 2020

Anyone else notice that @AOC failed to answer the question Cruz asked? No one cares about your awards. Answer the question. Then explain how CO2 causes global warming. Be specific. https://t.co/bVJGxxSE0C — Brent Jensen (@Allouchsit) February 28, 2020

Welcome to Dodge City!

Cruz: “What exactly is a Y chromosome?” AOC: How dare you attack me for once being a bartender! https://t.co/OezOAEDgT7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2020

And AOC’s fans cheered.

YOU WON A HIGH SCHOOL REWARD. She thinks this makes her a Nobel Laureate. https://t.co/M4hggota9d — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 28, 2020

You got 1st place in a high school science fair, for God's sake. https://t.co/7X2YDq5lvV — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020

(I'm dead serious, this is what she means when she says she was honored by MIT & Lincoln Lab for achievements in "microbiology." She won a science fair. This is some truly legendary resume-puffing.) — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020

It turns out I was wrong: she didn't get 1st place in the high school science fair, she got 2nd place. I regret the misinformation. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 28, 2020

Is this real life?

Her response pretty much makes his point! — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀🌹 (@_mattstock_) February 28, 2020

Judging from the replies there are a lot of people choosing not to notice that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.