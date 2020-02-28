As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that VP Mike Pence “literally does not believe in science.”

That tweet caused Sen. Ted Cruz to test Ocasio-Cortez’s “belief” in science:

AOC was more than happy to answer that question! Actually, no she wasn’t, but she did talk about everything except the point Cruz was trying to confirm:

Fellow squadmember Rep. Rashida Tlaib thinks AOC really took Cruz to the woodshed:

Trending

But those paying attention noticed that AOC never addressed the question:

Welcome to Dodge City!

And AOC’s fans cheered.

Is this real life?

Judging from the replies there are a lot of people choosing not to notice that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCRep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezTed Cruz