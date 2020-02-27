As we told you this morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took issue with President Trump’s choice to head up the U.S. coronavirus response team:

And just like that, AOC’s tweet became a talking point:

First of all:

Thank you!

And with that out of the way, what angle will AOC use to slam this choice from Pence?

But Pence “literally doesn’t believe in science”!

