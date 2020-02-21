Yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez teased a “big announcement”:
Big announcement coming tomorrow 😌
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2020
And as promised, today she made the announcement. It’s a new PAC designed to promote far-Left candidates and get rid of any Democrats who aren’t sufficiently progressive/socialist:
It’s time to elect a progressive majority in Congress accountable to strong, grassroots movements that push support for issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, racial justice, & more.
It’s time to elect public servants with the Courage to Change: https://t.co/K6JXmCH2Vh
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 21, 2020
AOC Builds Progressive Campaign Arm to Challenge Democrats
Ocasio-Cortez plans to endorse a slate of progressive challengers to Democratic candidates and incumbents, working to create a liberal counterweight to the party’s official campaign arm. https://t.co/zTtSvVvHM7
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 21, 2020
Frank Luntz sees AOC’s new organization as being of great benefit… to Republicans:
Looks like @AOC will spend more time trying to defeat Democrats in 2020 than to defeat Trump.
This is excellent news for the @GOP. https://t.co/LXZVPXwiTN
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 21, 2020
Stay tuned!
Doing her part to help the GOP flip the house.
— CaneRich (@rdevill) February 21, 2020
— EP (@jocoselma) February 21, 2020
***
Related:
