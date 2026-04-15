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Hailstorm Sends Wisconsin's Dem Secretary of State Into a Climate Change Meltdown (YIKES)

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on April 15, 2026
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When it comes to spreading climate change alarmism, the Democrat philosophy is a simple one:

Rahm Emanuel once advised the Dems to "never let a crisis go to waste."

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Now, a Democrat has been spotted never letting a hailstorm go to waste. 

Parts of the country earlier this week experienced strong storms which included some hail in certain areas. That sent Democrat Secretary of State in Wisconsin, Sarah Godlewski, into a rant that Al Gore would be proud of. Watch: 

Hail didn't exist before the advent of the internal combustion engine! Wait, yeah, it did. 

Oh, it'll be a big new tax!

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This might call for a straitjacket. 

"This is not normal!"

Well, she's right... just not in the way she thinks. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including the maniac posted above). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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