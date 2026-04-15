Hailstorm Sends Wisconsin's Dem Secretary of State Into a Climate Change Meltdown (YIKES)

When it comes to spreading climate change alarmism, the Democrat philosophy is a simple one:

Rahm Emanuel once advised the Dems to "never let a crisis go to waste."

Advertisement

Now, a Democrat has been spotted never letting a hailstorm go to waste.

Parts of the country earlier this week experienced strong storms which included some hail in certain areas. That sent Democrat Secretary of State in Wisconsin, Sarah Godlewski, into a rant that Al Gore would be proud of. Watch:

Wisconsin's Democrat Secretary of State thinks hail is evidence of climate change. The party of science, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/RtVSATXobV — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 15, 2026

Hail didn't exist before the advent of the internal combustion engine! Wait, yeah, it did.

How large of a new tax will shrink the size of the hail in her front yard? — Larry (@JustLarry_Me) April 15, 2026

Oh, it'll be a big new tax!

Holy hell these type of people need a brain check. @SarahforWI is one of them. 🥴🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dKDKI7xI9F — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) April 15, 2026

This might call for a straitjacket.

How do these people get elected? She is a whack job! https://t.co/iGKmOxG9Er — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 15, 2026

“This is not normal,” shrieks harpy who seems convinced earlier generations never experienced storms or hail in the upper Midwest. https://t.co/yzuAiCR92F — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 15, 2026

"This is not normal!"

Well, she's right... just not in the way she thinks.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (including the maniac posted above).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!