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Unhinged Dem Rep Calls for Trump to be 'Eliminated' From Office (Secret Service, Do Your Stuff!)

Doug P. | 4:01 PM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

We have yet another example of a Democrat who says Trump is dangerous and so is his rhetoric proving that is all, once again, 100 percent pure projection. 

You might remember Dem Rep. Bonnie Coleman as having taken part in some of her party's anti-ICE stunts at detention centers, and this maniac is back at it again with these comments about President Trump that should be forwarded to the Secret Service: 

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She seems nice (cue massive eye roll). 

This particular nutcase will be leaving Congress in January: 

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) today announced that she will retire when her present term expires at the end of the 119th Congress. She will not seek re-election to a new term as the U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District concluding a remarkable, barrier-breaking career spanning over 50 years in public service to the State of New Jersey and the nation.

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But the House should make sure that happens even faster. 

There are so many, it's unbelievable. 

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