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Family Affair: College Soccer Player and Father Charged for Violent Attack on TPUSA Reporter

justmindy
justmindy | 11:40 AM on April 15, 2026
Meme

More information has been dropped about the assault on TP-USA reporter Savannah Hernandez who was assaulted by insane Leftists this weekend.

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The person who assaulted her was a soccer player at the University of Wisconsin. Her photo has been removed from their team page. The man arrested for assaulting Hernandez is apparently the soccer player's father.

Then, her Dad violently pushed Hernandez from behind.

It's not happening fast enough.

She should not be allowed on campus. What if she assaults another student who makes her mad? She clearly has no self-control.

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Probably.

Clearly.

Leftists are the worst. Also, if you're protesting, don't you want media to cover it? Isn't that the point?

This is Dad. Clearly he needed one of those baby helmets to help his misshapen head when he was a kid and missed the chance. Apparently, it effected his brain.

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It's outrageous. 

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