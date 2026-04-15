Family Affair: College Soccer Player and Father Charged for Violent Attack on TPUSA Reporter

More information has been dropped about the assault on TP-USA reporter Savannah Hernandez who was assaulted by insane Leftists this weekend.

UPDATE: The University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point has quietly taken sophomore soccer player Paige Ostroushko off its official women’s soccer roster after her arrest for assaulting conservative journalist Savannah Hernandez.



It remains unclear whether Ostroushko will be permitted… pic.twitter.com/s7dkNfQ76b — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2026

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The person who assaulted her was a soccer player at the University of Wisconsin. Her photo has been removed from their team page. The man arrested for assaulting Hernandez is apparently the soccer player's father.

Worth watching the video so that when Wisconsin legacy media eventually report that a UW-Stevens Point athlete is in trouble "for taking part in a protest," you'll know that really means she punched a journalist for doing her job. https://t.co/Sl2e4dDLmw — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) April 14, 2026

Then, her Dad violently pushed Hernandez from behind.

Bye, bye, Paige. Lunatics being dumped and going to jail. About time. https://t.co/9mxm8vVJt1 — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) April 15, 2026

It's not happening fast enough.

Seems Paige Ostroushko F'd around and Found Out! https://t.co/lwy8RvYeEO — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) April 15, 2026

Your violent student should be expelled. Not letting the student play games does not adequately address the violent crime. Is this what you teach at your school?https://t.co/VkeNG5ZCcE — Libs Hurt Women 💜🤍💚 (@LibsHurtWomen) April 15, 2026

She should not be allowed on campus. What if she assaults another student who makes her mad? She clearly has no self-control.

They will hide her and bring her back when this dies down. — Carol (@1971SuzieQ) April 14, 2026

Probably.

NPR has declared it was a mostly peaceful assault. — Parody Public Radio - (NPR) – Independent (@ThisIsntNPR) April 14, 2026

Wild to get jumped by an entire family 😳 — The Sweet Savage🇺🇸 (@TheSweetSavage_) April 14, 2026

Crazy runs in the family! — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2026

Clearly.

She was leaning in, violently assaulting Savanah with a very loud whistle directly into her ear. It was premediated assault with her father. I hope she and her father are put away for years. pic.twitter.com/iFESKsyWNe — ⚔️ Δοῦλος Χριστοῦ ⚔️ (@RichardAMcGough) April 15, 2026

Leftists are the worst. Also, if you're protesting, don't you want media to cover it? Isn't that the point?

This soy tard should be next!

Big man here thinks its ok to shove a woman from the back! pic.twitter.com/vng39RvCfU — TRUMP2024NCSWIC Jesus 1st Biblical Times are here! (@ATruthFinderX) April 15, 2026

This is Dad. Clearly he needed one of those baby helmets to help his misshapen head when he was a kid and missed the chance. Apparently, it effected his brain.

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There is something wrong with all these people and that is felony assault. Ostroushko needs to be removed from all college sports and scholarships from Stevens Point. that entire group needs to be identified and removed from any teaching or govt work.

No excuse for this… — Ron Z (@RZ_GreatLakes) April 14, 2026

This was a vicious and violent attack… like they full on jumped the journalist for no reason except she was there..



This can’t be allowed. — Kat (@FreedomLan3) April 14, 2026

It's outrageous.

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