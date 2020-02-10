As you know, Sen. Bernie Sanders has been at the forefront of the “Fight for $15” movement for quite a while:

How can other Democrat candidates compete with that? Tom Steyer showed ’em how it’s done:

Trending

Hey, why stop there?

Do we hear $200,000?

At the debate Friday night, Steyer said that if the Democrats take down Trump it’ll have to be on the economy. Apparently he’d also be happy to take the economy down with him.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBernie SandersMinimum wageTom Steyer