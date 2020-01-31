Senate Democrats fell just short of finding enough Republicans to vote in favor of calling witnesses at the impeachment trial. Now Chuck Schumer is trying to make a deal with Mitch McConnell, imploring the Senate Majority Leader not to “rush” the process toward an acquittal vote (the irony, it burns).

But the Democrats and liberal media see the writing on the wall, and quite frankly they’re acting like it’s the end of the world yet again (even worse than the net neutrality apocalypse and tax cut Armageddon). Here’s a supercut from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

SUPERCUT! Trump's inevitable acquittal is not going over well pic.twitter.com/Ut7LnKkTYp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2020

Here’s a much shorter version:

Yeah, that just about says it all!

“Tons of viewers” is that the total weight of all 10 of them? 😃😃 — Ann Reynolds (@kalli1110) January 31, 2020

They don't get it. We're done with the non-stop "resistance". This Impeachment is viewed as just another weapon being used in a long list. And the problem for the Democrats is that the people realize how effective Trump has been. — Truthtime (@MSMZombies) January 31, 2020

Will inevitably need to update this before the day’s over … https://t.co/PuLmvJZad7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2020

Without a doubt.

Meltdown mode. Watch out, next week they’ll have another concocted crisis 🤔 https://t.co/tIjqMR4YEa — 🇺🇸The Austere Critic 🧐🇺🇸 (@Beethovenlover5) January 31, 2020

Or have begun re-impeachment proceedings in the House.