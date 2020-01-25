As we told you yesterday, Rep. Adam Schiff’s closing argument at the Senate’s impeachment trial incensed many Republican senators after the House impeachment manager cited an anonymous quote saying that anybody who votes against him will find their “head on a pike”:

Rep. Adam Schiff read aloud an anonymous quote about what would happen to Republican senators if they voted against Trump in his impeachment trial. It did not land well.https://t.co/crXbkHonPZ — POLITICO (@politico) January 25, 2020

NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian weighed in on the story this way:

An unfortunate ending to an otherwise winning performance by Schiff. https://t.co/Xky69Kormj — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 25, 2020

U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, spotted some Trump-era journalisming going on:

NBC reporter gives 2 opinions with just 10 words. https://t.co/MYSwZZpFN4 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 25, 2020

Only two? Not bad as far as mainstream media “objectivity” goes these days.

He's no reporter; he's a propagandist for the DNC. — Technoviking (@LLeanuna) January 25, 2020

Is he a "news reporter " or an opinion writer? #FakeNews — RUReadingthis♦♣♠♥ (@deemike1983) January 25, 2020

Not that a "journalist" would be rooting for a particular outcome. https://t.co/8cTTOa5RhH — Aquitted Austere Curator of Media Malarkey (@rreactor) January 25, 2020

Right? We’ve been informed that “journalists don’t root for a side,” and that never fails to make us laugh.