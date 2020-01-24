The Democrat House managers are pulling out all the stops on the last day of their arguments for the removal of President Trump, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries invoking the Civil War, the fight against the Nazis in WWII, 9/11 and more might be one of the most glaring examples:

We’re pretty sure CNN will applaud that, but elsewhere Jeffries and the Dems are getting slammed:

And the day isn’t over yet. What do the Dem impeachment managers have planned for their grand finale later today?

