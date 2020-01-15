As we told you earlier, Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged with hiding a million dollars from his ex-wife and other creditors.

In the wake of that news, The Federalist’s Sean Davis provided a laundry list of flashbacks that should massively embarrass Resistance media and many Democrats:

Poor Prison Mike just can't catch a break. https://t.co/xGD8iToUiq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 15, 2020

Be sure to pour one out today for the Prison Mike Avenatti All-Stars. pic.twitter.com/quNf2Zhe9k — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 15, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter said earlier today that HBO announced a project he’d been working on titled “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News.” Will Stelter and HBO include the fact that CNN regularly hosted Avenatti?

Yeah, we won’t hold our breath on that one.

And of course there can’t be a discussion on the topic of shamelessness without a cameo appearance from the name Adam Schiff:

This is the guy Adam Schiff picked to run his impeachment operation against Trump: a Steele dossier truther and an Avenatti fanboy. pic.twitter.com/18duWQsr45 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 15, 2020

Is Schiff ever not shady about anything?

Davis continued the marathon thread:

Trump won that case against Jake Tapper's CNN colleague. pic.twitter.com/N1G0vJHTuz — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 15, 2020

Absolutely amazing.

Epic thread on the media's favorite criminal https://t.co/BfClvrnEAI — Isaac (@isaacwmiller) January 15, 2020