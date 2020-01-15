As we told you earlier, Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged with hiding a million dollars from his ex-wife and other creditors.

In the wake of that news, The Federalist’s Sean Davis provided a laundry list of flashbacks that should massively embarrass Resistance media and many Democrats:

CNN’s Brian Stelter said earlier today that HBO announced a project he’d been working on titled “After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News.” Will Stelter and HBO include the fact that CNN regularly hosted Avenatti?

Yeah, we won’t hold our breath on that one.

And of course there can’t be a discussion on the topic of shamelessness without a cameo appearance from the name Adam Schiff:

Is Schiff ever not shady about anything?

Davis continued the marathon thread:

Absolutely amazing.

