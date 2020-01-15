We’re not sure what possessed CNN hall monitor Brian Stelter to decide to share this with the world … but we’re glad he did. Because we’re about to have a field day.

See, apparently Brian’s executive-producing an HBO documentary about “disinformation and the cost of fake news.” And he’s very proud of it:

HBO just announced something I've been working on for a couple of years: A documentary titled "AFTER TRUTH: DISINFORMATION AND THE COST OF FAKE NEWS." The film will premiere on TV and online this March. Directed by @a_rossi! — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

"AFTER TRUTH" is about "the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen." As seen through the eyes of the purveyors, the targets, the victims, and the experts who track it all. Full description here: https://t.co/6hfvf0r5fM pic.twitter.com/4S5dr3hL1n — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

Is Brian including himself among the “purveyors”?

Full circle with @A_Rossi: Ten years ago I was one of the people featured in his documentary "Page One: Inside the NYT." Now we're back together, but I'm behind the scenes as an exec producer. Can't wait for you to see the finished product! pic.twitter.com/h1gUDPLjhS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 15, 2020

It must really be something.

And they say comedy is dead! https://t.co/pSLwbS91f3 — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 15, 2020

Guess they were wrong, huh?

Is this an autobiography? — no one needs NATO more than France (@meaa49) January 15, 2020

Is it just clips from your show? — Demand can be a force majeure (@filthyanalyst) January 15, 2020

Wouldn’t it be easier to just name it “CNN”? — Seth Taylor (@SethTaylorFish) January 15, 2020

CNN will be featured, no doubt. https://t.co/CnIGhO9zxv — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) January 15, 2020

I hope they cover how CNN covered the Covington situation — Dr. Steve Brule (@SteveBruleRulz) January 15, 2020

I hope Dan Rather makes an appearance in Brian's documentary. — BT (@back_ttys) January 15, 2020

We’d better stay tuned! Though we’re pretty confident about one thing: