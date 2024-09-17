Twitter Has Thoughts About Video of 'Hanoi' Jane Fonda Door Knocking for Kamala in Michigan

Lies and the Lying Infanticidal Liars Who Tell Them
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 PM on September 17, 2024
AP Photo

With campaign season in full swing both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are pulling out all the stops to try to give themselves an edge in November's election, especially looking for an edge in the key swing states that are tipped to likely decide the election. But what 'pulling out all the stops' means is different for the two campaigns; to the Trump/Vance campaign it seems to mean taking every opportunity to talk to whoever wants to talk to them whenever they want to talk which is of course the more traditional way of doing these things. Sadly for the Harris/Walz campaign they simply don't have that luxury since their candidate for President has a nasty habit of coming off a bit... let's say ditzy when she talks unscripted, so they've increasingly relied on their armies of cultural 'influencers' to do the campaigning for them. The Democrats always have an advantage when it comes to the 'influencer' types, of course, since despite being the party that always frames itself as the cultural underdog and outsider they have for well over a generation had a stranglehold on the levers of cultural power in Hollywood and the music industry. But when it comes to celebrities there are those whose endorsement is helpful, Taylor swift (perhaps) for instance, and then there are those who have enough baggage to drown an ox whose enthusiastic endorsement is likely to do more damage than good with a huge swath of the population... and it's hard to think of a better example of this latter type than Jane Fonda, as we learned when an account calling itself 'Kamala For Michigan' posted a video of 'ol 'Hanoi' Jane out door knocking in Ann Arbor recently.

Heartwarming, right? The old Commie snuggler was out just ringing on doorbells to spread the good news of the Harris/Walz campaign! Now why would anybody think that Harris was a crypto-commie herself given the friends she keeps, right? (And we're not only talking about Tim Walz this time)

Now that's not fair to Benedict Arnold and Julius and Ethel Rosenberg but we'll say she's up there at the top amongst the most famous traitors in American history.

We'd love to see that too, might even pay money to watch a livestream of it on Pay Per View or something.

The most insulting part is how painfully staged it all is.

If only.

The only surprise here is really that Fonda was available to be out and about in America trying to drum up votes for Kamala in a safe Democratic district, time was we'd have expected her to be in Gaza or Iran cheering on America's enemies in their war against the Great Satan's of Israel and The United States... but at 87 years old maybe vocally and publicly supporting Kamala Harris is the only way to subvert America and her allies that Jane has enough energy left to do. 

