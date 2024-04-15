Watch: Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Attacked LIVE on Camera by a Knife-Wielding Madman in Australia

Just because Christianity is the largest organized religion by percentage of global adherents doesn't mean that being a Christian is always easy, or safe. In many ways our modern world is defined by a struggle between Christianity and those who oppose it, be they followers of another religious faith or followers of a secular faith. Violent attacks on Christians seem able to happen anywhere, from Nigeria to Germany, there's nowhere where it's entirely safe to practice your Christian faith... not to be too much of a doomer. So it's important to keep in mind that while you may feel safe in a Western nation, where the rules of law and order are supposed to protect those who freely assemble to practice their faith, you may not be as safe as you think you are... a fact that was sadly reenforced this morning in the Sydney, Australia suburb of Wakeley where an Assyrian Orthodox bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, was attacked by a man wielding a knife. Watch:

NOW - Christian leader stabbed multiple times in Sydney's west.pic.twitter.com/sI5tsrmuQC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

The attacker is being reported as having also attacked four members of the church congregation...

UPDATE - Four people stabbed at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in a western Sydney suburb. Major police operation underway. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

Although thankfully it sounds like no one is expected to die from the attack.

Prayers for Bishop Mari Emmanuel in Sydney, stabbed whilst celebrating the Mass.



I understand he and the other injured worshippers will survive this evil attack.



Christian persecution is growing.

Our prayers must grow to match.pic.twitter.com/xOGfXyGT8h — Fr Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) April 15, 2024

Bishop Emmanuel is apparently a somewhat controversial (but highly popular as well) figure for many reasons, being the face of a particularly ultra-orthodox branch of the Assyrian Orthodox church who has preached against a lot of things that might spur this kind of attack, so it's hard to guess what led to it happening. Nonetheless it seems that things have gotten tense in the time since the attack.

NOW - Tensions rise outside the church in Sydney, where a Christian leader and several worshippers were stabbed.pic.twitter.com/iqjaeSkcji — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 15, 2024

People are already on edge in Australia about these issues as this isn't even the first major knife attack in Australia this week. Last Saturday a man went into a mall, also in Sydney, and killed 6 people in a knife attack which we have to admit does seem a bit like a pattern forming. How come nobody can stop these knife attacks from happening in Australia?!

These are the same people that brag about not having guns in their country — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) April 15, 2024

Oooohhhh, that's right.

A mostly peaceful stabbing — 🌸 Chainlink Girl 🌸 (@ChainlinkWoman) April 15, 2024

The guy is the definition of a coward. Attacked an unarmed old man preaching with a knife. — Luke Bitschnau (@lukebitschnau) April 15, 2024

Ban all assault Knives! — Lucas Gage 🇺🇸 (@The_Last_Tru) April 15, 2024

That's gotta be the next step, right? Australia's answer to everything these days seems to be more top-down control of its people rather than trying to get at whatever problem is at the root.

🚨 Crazy man stabs a famous Christian Priest. ✝️



Police have not revealed the reason behind this attack.



The attacker seems to have a beard, but no mustache.



I don't want to accuse anyone, but I ask myself: Fanatic believers of which religion cut their beard in this fashion? https://t.co/qeQRmXDun0 — GemsOfWhites (@GemsOfWhites) April 15, 2024

This is utterly devastating.



Mar Mari Emmanuel has helped to bring me closer to Christ with his wonderful insight. He's a brilliant Christian and a great orator, a true credit to the faith.



I pray he recovers. https://t.co/9Cyc3eWaDx — Casper the friendly Englishman (@JpegCasper) April 15, 2024

We'll keep an eye on this story as it develops but we should all be thankful that nobody was seriously injured in this attack. Stay safe, everyone, and be thankful that in America at least we have the right to defend ourselves from these kind of attacks with guns if necessary... because not everyone is so lucky.