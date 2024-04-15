John Kirby Shifts Into Spin Overdrive When Confronted With Biden's Horrible Track Record
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' Is Now a Symbol...
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of...
AG Merrick Garland ‘Straight-Up Lied’ About the ATF’s New Rule
DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth...
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others...
Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on...
PO-TAY-TO: Brian 'Spud' Stelter Tries to Explain the Joke, Makes It SOOOO Much...
Who Are We Letting Teach Our Children?
Monday Morning Meme Madness
BOMBSHELL: Reuters Reports That Biden Told Iran Only to Attack Israel 'Within Certain...
'185 Drones, 110 Missiles ... ' Bethany Mandel Drops the Facts Against Israel...
You Are on the Wrong Side of History. Artificial Diversity Under Enforcement of...
Weird How this Never Happened Under Trump. World Peace VP Blast Biden Over...

Watch: Assyrian Orthodox Bishop Attacked LIVE on Camera by a Knife-Wielding Madman in Australia

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 AM on April 15, 2024
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Just because Christianity is the largest organized religion by percentage of global adherents doesn't mean that being a Christian is always easy, or safe. In many ways our modern world is defined by a struggle between Christianity and those who oppose it, be they followers of another religious faith or followers of a secular faith. Violent attacks on Christians seem able to happen anywhere, from Nigeria to Germany, there's nowhere where it's entirely safe to practice your Christian faith... not to be too much of a doomer. So it's important to keep in mind that while you may feel safe in a Western nation, where the rules of law and order are supposed to protect those who freely assemble to practice their faith, you may not be as safe as you think you are... a fact that was sadly reenforced this morning in the Sydney, Australia suburb of Wakeley where an Assyrian Orthodox bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, was attacked by a man wielding a knife. Watch:

Advertisement

The attacker is being reported as having also attacked four members of the church congregation...

Although thankfully it sounds like no one is expected to die from the attack.

Bishop Emmanuel is apparently a somewhat controversial (but highly popular as well) figure for many reasons, being the face of a particularly ultra-orthodox branch of the Assyrian Orthodox church who has preached against a lot of things that might spur this kind of attack, so it's hard to guess what led to it happening. Nonetheless it seems that things have gotten tense in the time since the attack.

People are already on edge in Australia about these issues as this isn't even the first major knife attack in Australia this week. Last Saturday a man went into a mall, also in Sydney, and killed 6 people in a knife attack which we have to admit does seem a bit like a pattern forming. How come nobody can stop these knife attacks from happening in Australia?!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oooohhhh, that's right. 

That's gotta be the next step, right? Australia's answer to everything these days seems to be more top-down control of its people rather than trying to get at whatever problem is at the root.

We'll keep an eye on this story as it develops but we should all be thankful that nobody was seriously injured in this attack. Stay safe, everyone, and be thankful that in America at least we have the right to defend ourselves from these kind of attacks with guns if necessary... because not everyone is so lucky.

Advertisement
Tags: ATTACK AUSTRALIA CHRISTIANITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Good Morning, Dear Readers! OOPS, Our Bad, 'Good Morning' is Now a Symbol of White Oppression - WATCH
Laura W.
Get a LOAD of This Chick's TWEETS! NPR's CEO Has Long History of Woke, Anti-Trump, Pro-Leftist Rhetoric
Sam J.
DUDE: Seth Abramson DRAGGED for Demanding FBI Investigate Trump for Iran Post Seth Himself Manipulated
Sam J.
Mark Cuban SCHOOLED in Heated Back and Forth After Pushing Debunked Narrative on Trump's Tax Cuts and LOL
Sam J.
Richard Grenell DROPS Lefty 'Travel Enthusiast' After He Thanks Biden for Making Others Pay Off His Debt
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement