Deadspin Has Been Sold, New Owners Announce They're Laying Off the ENTIRE Staff

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:15 PM on March 11, 2024
Meme

It's no secret that media holding company/online journalism publisher G/O Media has been having difficult times. Formed in 2019 by Great Hill Partners to hold the former Gawker Media properties that had been purchased from Univision, who in turn had purchased the former Gawker holdings out of bankruptcy after Hulk Hogan body slammed the company in a highly publicized lawsuit. 

In the past few months the struggles of G/O have been well publicized, from their being forced to shutter (and later sell the rights to) Jezebel to facing down a lawsuit from the family of a Kansas City Chiefs Fan who was smeared as 'racist' for wearing what they called 'blackface' to a game by Deadspin. 

Well, apparently Deadspin has proved to be more trouble than it's worth to the suits at G/O, because today it was announced that they'd sold the property to European firm 'Lineup Publishing'... who have no interest in retaining any of the current Deadspin staff.

Clearly since we here at Twitchy work in online media we have sympathy for anyone in the same field who loses their job in the sphere so unexpectedly... but the same can't be said for most anybody else it seems.

Negotiations on the sale must have been fascinating, what with having to decide who has to retain liability for that particular lawsuit.

The former Deadspin writers might want to take notes on that one, could come in handy if they go looking for jobs in coding. 

There's a whole lot in that line in there.

There won't be any shortage of people lining up to do that, worry not.

Yeah... About that...

We can certainly see why Lineup Publishing doesn't want to keep on the current staff at Deadspin, given their... history here. According to the note sent to employees G/O wasn't perusing offers for Deadspin, Lineup offered them a good deal out of the blue, so clearly they feel that the brand has value. We can always hope that whoever they hire to replace all of these people will stick to sports and lay off the 'social justice' messaging, but we won't hold our breath. Sure would be nice though.

