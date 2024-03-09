Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged

If there's one thing that Democrats really hate it's when a member of one of the demographic groups that they think they 'own' politically bucks the Democratic Party and supports, or worse runs for office as, a member of the Republican Party. In their hearts most members of the Democratic media and messaging establishment seem to be 'mean girls', looking to burn anyone who isn't a heterosexual White man who has the audacity to be a *shudder* Republican. This mindset was put on full display in the aftermath of the Republican response to the State of the Union address by Alabama Senator Katie Britt, mostly by people complaining about how she looks good and she's in a kitchen for some reason... but now it seems that a new target has been found for attacking Senator Britt... that Kitchen she was in is inside of a nice house! The Horror!

Sen. Katie Britt gave the GOP’s response to the State of the Union from her kitchen table, just like everyday “real families.”



Here is the view of the kitchen in her family’s home, a 6,300 square foot house in Montgomery, Alabama (photos as staged by a realtor circa 2018). pic.twitter.com/tmj0B5h1LC — Teddy Wilson 🏴‍☠️ (@reportbywilson) March 8, 2024

If you can believe it, Katie Britt's family also has a back yard and a brick deck! Are they Rockefellers?!

The kitchen includes a scenic view of the property’s 1.17 acre plot. pic.twitter.com/dZ5NIrPtfx — Teddy Wilson 🏴‍☠️ (@reportbywilson) March 8, 2024

Look at that! Where'd a Senator get that kind of money?! Of course that's a question with an answer merely a google search away, where you can easily find that Katie Britt's husband Wesley was a professional football player for the New England Patriots for four years and has since been employed as a Professional Development Representative and a lobbyist... so it's not like we're expected to believe that their family could afford this kind of lifestyle only on her salary from her job as a Senator like we are when it comes to President Joe Biden.

Oh my God she lives in Montgomery Alabama. That house probably cost less to buy than the rowhouse that my kids are renting in Arlington. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 8, 2024

It never ceases to be amusing how little people who live in incredibly expensive urban areas understand about what life is like in other areas of America they derisively dismiss as 'flyover country'.

Besides being envious, what’s your point? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 8, 2024

You've never been out of a blue city in your life, have you?



What a pity for you. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 9, 2024

Proving you know nothing about the influence of location without telling me you don't. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 9, 2024

These people live in another world.

wow. you found an upper middle class senator — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TippingOddsLV) March 8, 2024

Hard hitting journalism there, child. — アーケットシスターズ (@ArquetteSisters) March 9, 2024

Can’t just laugh at her voice, have to try to make a larger point and end up posting pictures of a nice but relatively modest home as some kind of mic drop — Jonofarcadia 🦬 (@jonofarcadia) March 9, 2024

To not overreach and end up making a fool of yourself takes a large amount of personal discipline, by and large, and personal discipline is something that the entire ethos of the modern Democratic Party seems to actively discourage.

Again, we know why they can afford this lifestyle... this 'journalist' could have done a quick internet search and found out what's up here.

So, this Senator, married to a former NFL player, and who practiced as a lawyer with a prominent Alabama firm, has a fairly nice, upper-middle-class home.



Shocking.



What’s your point? Do you even have one? — pipermcq (@pipermcq) March 9, 2024

Prior to being elected to the Senate she was a CEO and prior to that she was a lawyer. And her husband is an ex- NFL player. That took me literally 30 seconds of research. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 9, 2024

After getting piled on for his bone-headed take Teddy tried to pivot with a clarification of 'what he meant'...

Conservatives coming to the rescue to defend the senator — as if a $750,000 home in a market where the average home is about $175,000 is somehow representative of the experience of most middle class Americans (not to mention working class Americans).



That’s right-wing populism. — Teddy Wilson 🏴‍☠️ (@reportbywilson) March 8, 2024

Which... makes literally no sense when you consider that you never see this complaint leveled at government officials on the left.

Now do NANCY PELOSI'S oh shoot. Just her REFRIGERATORS you hack.



Alabama. YGTBFKM



Get a new job, "journalist." — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) March 9, 2024

Joe Biden must live in a double wide to be able to relate to blue collar folx, is that what you’re saying? — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 9, 2024

No... again, Joe Biden's summer house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is valued at $4.5 million, so by this clowns logic Biden is unserious on matters to do with the 'common man'?

This entire exercise is gross. The phrase 'people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones' exists for a reason, but maybe in this case should be modified to 'people whose politicians live in multi-million dollar homes shouldn't cast aspersions on a politician who lives in a $750k home'.

It's not as catchy, though.

