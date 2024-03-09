WH Touts Endorsement From UAW Leader 'Fighting for Union Members' (Yeah, About That...)
Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

If there's one thing that Democrats really hate it's when a member of one of the demographic groups that they think they 'own' politically bucks the Democratic Party and supports, or worse runs for office as, a member of the Republican Party. In their hearts most members of the Democratic media and messaging establishment seem to be 'mean girls', looking to burn anyone who isn't a heterosexual White man who has the audacity to be a *shudder* Republican. This mindset was put on full display in the aftermath of the Republican response to the State of the Union address by Alabama Senator Katie Britt, mostly by people complaining about how she looks good and she's in a kitchen for some reason... but now it seems that a new target has been found for attacking Senator Britt... that Kitchen she was in is inside of a nice house! The Horror!

If you can believe it, Katie Britt's family also has a back yard and a brick deck! Are they Rockefellers?! 

Look at that! Where'd a Senator get that kind of money?! Of course that's a question with an answer merely a google search away, where you can easily find that Katie Britt's husband Wesley was a professional football player for the New England Patriots for four years and has since been employed as a Professional Development Representative and a lobbyist... so it's not like we're expected to believe that their family could afford this kind of lifestyle only on her salary from her job as a Senator like we are when it comes to President Joe Biden

It never ceases to be amusing how little people who live in incredibly expensive urban areas understand about what life is like in other areas of America they derisively dismiss as 'flyover country'.

These people live in another world.

To not overreach and end up making a fool of yourself takes a large amount of personal discipline, by and large, and personal discipline is something that the entire ethos of the modern Democratic Party seems to actively discourage.

Again, we know why they can afford this lifestyle... this 'journalist' could have done a quick internet search and found out what's up here.

After getting piled on for his bone-headed take Teddy tried to pivot with a clarification of 'what he meant'...

Which... makes literally no sense when you consider that you never see this complaint leveled at government officials on the left.

No... again, Joe Biden's summer house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is valued at $4.5 million, so by this clowns logic Biden is unserious on matters to do with the 'common man'? 

This entire exercise is gross. The phrase 'people who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones' exists for a reason, but maybe in this case should be modified to 'people whose politicians live in multi-million dollar homes shouldn't cast aspersions on a politician who lives in a $750k home'.

It's not as catchy, though.

