Mitch McConnell Announces He's STEPPING DOWN From Senate Republican Leadership

Coucy
Coucy  |  1:15 PM on February 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It seems that Mitch McConnell's days running the show for the Republicans in the Senate are soon to be over. 

McConnell, who turned 82 a little over a week ago, has been the subject of a lot of concern from many in the press and in the public due largely to his age and his recently seemingly been having health issues of some kind that led to him periodically appearing to lock up during press conferences. There had already been intimations (and outright statements) that members of the Senate Republicans were growing tired of McConnell, and it's not exaggerating to say that overall the Senator from Kentucky has seen his popularity fade over the last few years for a variety of reasons centered not only on his age but on the direction in which he seemed to be attempting to drive the party.

Needless to say there hasn't been a lot of 'Thanks for the memories, Mitch!' going on.

Bear in mind that McConnell has been in the Senate since 1985, longer than many readers have perhaps been alive. It's hard to argue that he's leaving office too soon, if nothing else, but of course this leaves open the question of what will happen to Republicans in the Senate without Mitch steering the ship. Sometimes the devil you don't know can be more dangerous than the devil you do, after all.

In a major election year with many uncertainties on the table this is yet another curve ball that's been thrown at our governing bodies, so who knows how it'll turn out. nonetheless the question many are asking is why wait until November?

But regardless of your personal opinions of McConnell, it's hard to argue that for better or for worse this is the end of an era in Washington politics:

Who will replace McConnell? Many are pointing to South Dakota Senator John Thune, although Utah Senator Mike Lee has clearly been positioning himself to be in the conversation for some time. It's fully possible that Mitch McConnell's decision to hold off on making his retirement official until November is meant to allow Republican Senators to make the decision of who will replace him once they know who will be in the White House for the coming four years, and whether Republicans will hold a majority or a minority in the Senate. The choice of who you want for the job of leading the Republicans may be different based on these factors, as well as others that should have become clearer by the time the 2024 General Election is over.

Whatever you may think of McConnell there's no arguing that he's served his country for a long long time and should be thanked for many of the things that he's done during his time in government... not least of which being his having been instrumental in reversing Roe V. Wade through his keeping Merick Garland off of the Supreme Court bench. Regardless of anything else it should be remembered that McConnell was just as instrumental in making that watershed moment for pro-life Republicans happen. 

This is a developing story.

***

Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL RETIREMENT SENATE

