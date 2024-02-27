The New Yorker is Trying to Make Polyamory a Thing, Claiming 'Polycules' are 'Seemingly EVERYWHERE'

Have you noticed how everywhere you look there are polyamorous polycules all around you? You go to the park there's a guy with four wives playing with their kids on the swings, you go to the movies and literally entire rows of theater seats are occupied by groups of people who are all in a non-monogamous domestic relationship with each other. No matter where you go you can't get away from all of these polyamorous people!

Wait... you haven't noticed that? Well apparently the good folks at The New Yorker are under the impression that you must have seen it, because they seem to believe that polyamory is everywhere!

Polyamory is seemingly everywhere these days. What are all these open couples, throuples, and polycules suddenly doing in the culture, besides one another? https://t.co/qUoWiOttVR — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) February 25, 2024

Some of us are old enough to remember back when we were being told ad nauseam that 'nobody's trying to attack the foundations of marriage, we just want (x thing) and then we'll be happy!'... of course the real amazing thing is that there were people out there who believed that that was the case at the time. But now, not content with simply having redefined the concept of 'marriage' away from being between a man and a woman and the concept of a woman as... being a woman, the leftists in the press have gone all in on trying to make it seem like America (and the world) are awash in polyamorous people out there toting their gaggle of spouses wherever they go. It's a phenomenon that's been picking up steam of late, one that we've written about before in fact, and it's always really really dumb.

"seemingly everywhere these days" 😂🤣



No. It's just you all writing these articles every day. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 26, 2024

I can see how the most obnoxious magazine in America would publish opinion articles supporting the most obnoxious behaviors of the most obnoxious kind of people.



Covid masking forever, anyone? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) February 27, 2024

Is not even common in NYC. Just some pockets of the city with rich white liberals or “artistic”white trust fund kids that live in Bushwick, crown heights, and other gentrified areas. — joseph (@joseph89592941) February 26, 2024

After the 1972 Presidential election Pauline Kael, long-time film critic for The New Yorker (all roads lead back to The New Yorker) famous was paraphrased to have said 'I can’t believe Nixon won. I don’t know anyone who voted for him.' Now Kael didn't actually say this exact phrase (although what she actually said was debatably more troubling) but it's an expressed sentiment that's always useful in understanding the general world view of those who live in the rarified air of the rich parts of Manhattan, and understanding that their world and ours are very very different places.

As my granddad used to say, cows gonna herd up. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) February 26, 2024

It’s called internet and publicity. Saying everywhere is grossly inaccurate and poor reporting.

You should have said something like, “It seems like polyamory degeneracy is rising among couples, etc. Let’s explore why” — Dad daddying, Computer Nerd, Smart Ass (@MaybeJohnGalt) February 26, 2024

An entire profession whose only job is to look at the world and report on it accurately with as little bias as possible decided one day to ignore the world and report on what they wished the world was like, with maximum bias. — inverse square (@_inverse_square) February 26, 2024

This actually has a name, it's called 'advocacy journalism'. Advocacy journalism was the norm for much of American history until the media began to try to (claim to) operate more as impartial umpires reporting the news during the early to middle part of the 20th century... a legacy of 'impartiality' that they still try to pretend that they're upholding while making it obvious to anyone who's watching what they're actually up to.

cool good to know you guys are just another legacy media machine arm — Dadmaxx (@Dadmaxxing) February 26, 2024

No, it isn't everywhere, seeming or not.

You're just gaslighting your subscribers. — Robert Ferdinand (@ROBERTFERDINA14) February 26, 2024

The proclivity was always there. Sooner or later, all such will surface. Started with "if it feels good, do it." — REX T (@rexdbr1) February 25, 2024

There was a time when 'society' was understood to exist to separate us from our baser urges and animal instincts, but no more! Give in, is the cry of the modern left, and become the beast of the field that you always were!

Nah, they are not everywhere. You are just writing stories everyday about them. My fav is the guy who gets his girl to agree to an open relationship and she reluctantly agrees and finds a better guy. Lol https://t.co/zg40rYSdVS — catherine mchugh (@cosmicpull) February 26, 2024

"How Did Polyamory Become so Popular?"



Because men like to sleep with different women, and mothers of small kids don't want to get divorced. https://t.co/gi5TSoU9oE — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) February 26, 2024

The leftist media does this sort of thing a lot: They take something radical and start talking about it matter-of-factly like everyone's doing it and then quickly move on to the "Here's what you need to know" piece. (For a previous example, see "Eating Bugs"). https://t.co/4NpPoLCkhQ — Sal21 (@Sal214u) February 26, 2024

Gotta keep that Overton Window shifting!

It's really weird and transparent what these stories are trying to do, because at this point we've seen this movie before. This is the probing Camel's Nose under the tent, the first tremulous steps of a new direction in the culture war springing to life. Sometimes these things get pushed back against too hard (see the attempts to make 'Minor Attracted People' a thing) but they never go away, they just get put onto a shelf to lie dormant until a later date when they'll be dusted off and trotted out again to see if maybe this time people will buy it. Bad ideas, it always seems, never die.

Let's hope that this whole 'polyamory' nonsense gets shelved quick though, because honestly we're tired of having to see people talking about it. It's kinda gross.

