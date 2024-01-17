Just What We Needed! New York Magazine Publishes Helpful Guide to 'Polyamory'

For a long time one of the arguments that was made by figures on the right against the legalization and cultural acceptance of homosexual relationships as being 'the same' as a heterosexual relationship, and against gay marriage in particular, was that once you've made that acceptable you're making it inevitable that making a new taboo acceptable would become the next focus of the 'rights' and 'acceptance' movement types. At the time this idea was poo pooed as so much 'slippery slope' mumbo jumbo, and so we've happily treaded onward despite being reasonably warned of what advocates would next be pushing as 'unfairly stigmatized' on our children and grandchildren.

And now look where we are; That Overton Window has shifted and that slope is looking pretty slippery to us.

It’s not just you; everyone is talking about being open. But even though it’s become more discussed, it isn’t such a simple thing to do well.



For our latest cover story, we’ve created an exceedingly in-depth guide to the polyverse. https://t.co/dzk69FPT0O pic.twitter.com/bQuxKq4URd — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 16, 2024

Yes, that's New York Magazine with a guide to how to live and operate in the 'polyverse'... for some reason illutrated with cats?

Ethical non-monogamy isn’t new, and it isn’t exactly mainstream. But on the heels of the pandemic, which seems to have shaken something loose for those in long-term relationships, it isn’t so fringe either. https://t.co/3a5GWNPtdq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 16, 2024

Isn't it fascinating how these media outlets will never shy way from passing judgement on cultural trends and forces that they don't like, but when it comes to things like this that it seems they're implicitly okay with they fall back on 'We're not taking sides, man! We're just reporting what's out there, whose business is it of ours to judge'?

We talked to nearly 40 poly people — some who’ve had open relationships for decades, others who only recently opened things up — to figure out how to capably, or at least less messily, date non-monogamously. https://t.co/3a5GWNPtdq — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 16, 2024

See? They're not advocating for it, they're just saying it's perfectly cool and acceptable and offering a guide for how to do it! How is that advocacy?

Needless to say not everybody's onboard with the premise of this piece.

Nah bro, the vast majority of these "relationships" collapse because 1 of the 2 people involved ends up being really unhappy. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) January 16, 2024

polygamy is weird and illegal! — Cigs (@UsingCigarettes) January 16, 2024

Thumb rule: if you feel the urge to prefix something with “ethical”, it probably ain’t. — Etienne Cella 🐜 (@etienne_cella) January 17, 2024

Remember when words meant things and 'ethical' had a definition that made sense? We do, those were good times.

Man, Leave the cats out of this. — Grriv (@IvRentovich) January 16, 2024

Polyamory is just a weird type of swinging. — bluthwayne (@bluthwayne77) January 17, 2024

That’s just called adultery, bud. — Jason Thompson Fan Club (@JTKingsFanClub) January 17, 2024

Yup, that used to be the definition.

Cats are perfect for this, because they’re smug, self-centered creatures who are convinced everyone else must be fascinated by them https://t.co/ytjx1FgaAq — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 17, 2024

“Ethical” in this tweet has been beaten to a pulp, and is tied to a chair, hooked up to electrodes, and being brutally tortured https://t.co/tEdxneOjOI — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) January 17, 2024

You really have to hand it to journalists for taking the concept of having sex with lots of different people and making it sound immensely unattractive.https://t.co/a0YpyrKvGO — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) January 17, 2024

It's a special talent they teach in journalism school that, no doubt, the rest of us can only dream of one day understanding.

The reason why nonmonogamy gets popular in cities is how easy it is to get antidepressants when you inevitably ruin your life from it. https://t.co/g0tJU80WBf — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) January 17, 2024

Leave kitties out of this, weirdos https://t.co/EmqYYIAcl6 — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) January 16, 2024

Democrats: We aren't against monogamous marriage. Show us one example of us being against monogamous marriage!



Also Democrats: https://t.co/IlxrMKgefG — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) January 17, 2024

They're not actively against monogamous marriage... yet. But whoops, there we go talking about that slippery slope again. Wouldn't want to be accused of using an informal fallacy now would we?

The mainstreaming and forcing of things that were once viewed as socially problematic has led to such great results over the past few decades why wouldn't we want to keep going down that path and add more and more and more?

This shouldn't be seen as a condemnation of homosexuality or gay marriage by any stretch, we are where we are and many people have found seeming happiness and fulfillment in their same-sex relationships. But It's hard to argue that things haven't taken a turn for the worse in many areas of Amereican (and global) since we busted through that particular Chesterton's Fence... to the point where now some in the media (and academia and government) are looking to start bulldozing every fence in sight, and it's hard to see how this will end up any better in the long run.

