Karine Jean-Pierre Now Resorting to 'It's Not a Lie If WE Believe It'-Style...
Big Fancy Cruise Ships Are a Harbinger of 'Late Stage Capitalism' Now, Apparently
Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President...
Buckle Up: Air Travel Is About to Get Even More Chaotic
Bill Melugin Nukes Adam Schiff's Dishonesty About Border Drownings
Biden's Justice Department Knew We Were Right About Hunter Biden...and Stayed Silent
John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous...
Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're...
MSNBC Hosts Melt Down on Live TV Following Trump's Huge Iowa Victory
Kamala Harris Says the Candidate of 'Chaos and Division' Can't Win in November...
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems)...
Here's How the Crowd Reacted When Trump Brought Vivek Up on Stage in...
Fareed Zakaria: Israel Will One Day Have to Ask If It Acted Appropriately...
Illegals Complain That Winter Is Too Cold Here

Just What We Needed! New York Magazine Publishes Helpful Guide to 'Polyamory'

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on January 17, 2024
Twitter

For a long time one of the arguments that was made by figures on the right against the legalization and cultural acceptance of homosexual relationships as being 'the same' as a heterosexual relationship, and against gay marriage in particular, was that once you've made that acceptable you're making it inevitable that making a new taboo acceptable would become the next focus of the 'rights' and 'acceptance' movement types. At the time this idea was poo pooed as so much 'slippery slope' mumbo jumbo, and so we've happily treaded onward despite being reasonably warned of what advocates would next be pushing as 'unfairly stigmatized' on our children and grandchildren.

Advertisement

And now look where we are; That Overton Window has shifted and that slope is looking pretty slippery to us.

Yes, that's New York Magazine with a guide to how to live and operate in the 'polyverse'... for some reason illutrated with cats?

Isn't it fascinating how these media outlets will never shy way from passing judgement on cultural trends and forces that they don't like, but when it comes to things like this that it seems they're implicitly okay with they fall back on 'We're not taking sides, man! We're just reporting what's out there, whose business is it of ours to judge'?

Recommended

Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever'
Doug P.
Advertisement

See? They're not advocating for it, they're just saying it's perfectly cool and acceptable and offering a guide for how to do it! How is that advocacy?

Needless to say not everybody's onboard with the premise of this piece.

Remember when words meant things and 'ethical' had a definition that made sense? We do, those were good times.

Yup, that used to be the definition.

Advertisement

It's a special talent they teach in journalism school that, no doubt, the rest of us can only dream of one day understanding.

They're not actively against monogamous marriage... yet. But whoops, there we go talking about that slippery slope again. Wouldn't want to be accused of using an informal fallacy now would we?

The mainstreaming and forcing of things that were once viewed as socially problematic has led to such great results over the past few decades why wouldn't we want to keep going down that path and add more and more and more? 

This shouldn't be seen as a condemnation of homosexuality or gay marriage by any stretch, we are where we are and many people have found seeming happiness and fulfillment in their same-sex relationships. But It's hard to argue that things haven't taken a turn for the worse in many areas of Amereican (and global) since we busted through that particular Chesterton's Fence... to the point where now some in the media (and academia and government) are looking to start bulldozing every fence in sight, and it's hard to see how this will end up any better in the long run.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MARRIAGE NEW YORK (MAGAZINE)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever'
Doug P.
Big Fancy Cruise Ships Are a Harbinger of 'Late Stage Capitalism' Now, Apparently
Coucy
Argentina President Javier Milei Might Not Get Invited Back to Davos (and We're LOVING It)
Doug P.
Bill Melugin Nukes Adam Schiff's Dishonesty About Border Drownings
Doug P.
John Kerry Attempts to Praise Biden but Just Ends Up Proving How Disastrous His Presidency Has Been
Doug P.
New DOJ Filing About Hunter Biden's Laptop and Gun Confirms Joe (and Dems) Lied Repeatedly
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Another Shot and Chaser to Solidify Biden's Status As 'Worst American President Ever' Doug P.
Advertisement