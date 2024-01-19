Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and 'Group Love'

Earlier this week, we told you about 'New York Magazine' publishing a guide to polyamory. Today, Matt Walsh made a very interesting observation.

This is now the fourth article in a major media publication in the span of one week pushing "polyamory" https://t.co/w7sbCweoBY — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

It's almost like they are trying to make polyamory a thing.

Unlike the other destructive and degenerate shit the Left promotes, I’m least concerned about an epidemic of “polyamory.” Ideology can short-circuit a lot, but it will not convince people to share. https://t.co/4KUeARInVe — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 19, 2024

Yes, thankfully, no movement has ever defeated the base human emotion of jealousy and an unwillingness to share our lovers.

The wickedness in our nation is indicative of us being in a state of collapse. I preached on God’s design for the family unit, marriage, and sex this past Sunday. https://t.co/lEw5S1ka9J https://t.co/0bxoSZsAFO — Chase Thompson (@pastorchaset) January 19, 2024

Evil forces are pushing degeneracy.

To make orgies acceptable (so that one can get whomever they REALLY want), you start by making polygamy acceptable. https://t.co/HmvVItELaP — Curious Squirrel (@CuriousSquirre) January 19, 2024

Next up will be “Minor Attracted People” propaganda. https://t.co/8uS7EuJBLA — Bolshevik Identification Bureau (@OldCrackjaw) January 19, 2024

Slowly, they will force society to accept all types of deviancy.

trash continues to push... *checks notes* trash https://t.co/ZP209Vkr2O — Peyton (@NEUF_92) January 19, 2024

Can you say "agenda" ? https://t.co/JVQxLJEH02 — Sam Saraguy (@Sam_Saraguy) January 19, 2024

Oh, there is most certainly an agenda and it is coming right along.

Just gross and proof of a society moving further and further away from God. https://t.co/xdBSQCvfmj — CJ Sweat (@sweetsweatcj) January 19, 2024

It’s like these media companies are all in one big messy relationship. — Knowledge And Faith🐊🇺🇸 (@LBR_TY) January 19, 2024

It's like a big ol' 'Sister Wives' Episode.

If they showed what an actual group that practiced this looked like, no one would find it appealing at all. — Dick (@qurmujin) January 19, 2024

I honestly feel like I'm living in an episode of the Twilight Zone. This don't feel real anymore! — Isaiah Madueno (@Isaiah_Madueno) January 19, 2024

It really doesn't feel real. It would be such a relief if we could wake up from this nightmare, please and thank you.

the economics of chasing clicks results in a top down push of cultural degradation. — softfocusnostalgia (@SFNostalgia) January 19, 2024

Yet people still think New York Post is a right wing outlet.



Lol, lmao — Ethos (@projectethos5) January 19, 2024

Advertisement

What a laugh! That's the funniest part.

Funny that they always show photos of a woman with multiple men. They never show a man with multiple women.... — GradSlacker 🇻🇦 (@GradSlacker) January 19, 2024

Particularly hilarious when you realize the reality of polyamory is mostly one man with multiple woman. It's funny how they are trying to frame this as empowering women when it rarely does. Let's be honest.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















