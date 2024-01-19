Matt Walsh Wonders Why the Press Has Gone All In for Polyamory and 'Group Love'

Dear Nikki Haley, Bringing Up Joan Jett Isn't Going to Make Us Like...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on January 19, 2024
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Earlier this week, we told you about 'New York Magazine' publishing a guide to polyamory. Today, Matt Walsh made a very interesting observation. 

Advertisement

It's almost like they are trying to make polyamory a thing.

Yes, thankfully, no movement has ever defeated the base human emotion of jealousy and an unwillingness to share our lovers.

Evil forces are pushing degeneracy.

Slowly, they will force society to accept all types of deviancy.

Oh, there is most certainly an agenda and it is coming right along.

It's like a big ol' 'Sister Wives' Episode.

It really doesn't feel real. It would be such a relief if we could wake up from this nightmare, please and thank you.

Advertisement

What a laugh! That's the funniest part.

Particularly hilarious when you realize the reality of polyamory is mostly one man with multiple woman. It's funny how they are trying to frame this as empowering women when it rarely does. Let's be honest.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!





