First Photo of Disgraced Crypto-Scammer Sam Bankman Fried in Prison is Out

Remember Sam Bankman-Fried? Once the face of the so-called 'Effective Altruism' movement, Bankman-Fried was seen by many as a financial wunderkind, bringing him fame and fortune and everything that comes with it. Sadly, rather than being a financial wunderkind it turned out that young Sam was a master of a different craft, one of the oldest crafts in the world... the art of the confidence game. Once the house of cards upon which Sam Bankman-Fried had built his cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, began to unravel he found himself in increasingly hot water as more and more of his illegal business practices began to surface, leading eventually to his arrest, conviction, and incarceration.

And now we have trickling out of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Bankman-Fried was and is being held, photographs of what he's looking like these days.

First photo of Sam Bankman-Fried in jail at MDC Brooklyn. (December 17, 2023) pic.twitter.com/QlENjjmeQG — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 20, 2024

Sam's... Sam's not looking great. Not that he didn't always look weird, of course, but still. It sure doesn't look like prison life has been treating him particularly well which is probably fair given the massive fraud he committed and the amount of money he was convicted of stealing.

As it turns out there isn't much sympathy to be had for the humiliation of Sam Bankman-Fried.

He need to get some ink done — michael walton (@michael11998800) February 20, 2024

All this is gonna make for a WILD movie one day. — Jason McLaren (@theoutfitters23) February 20, 2024

This new SBF album goes hard pic.twitter.com/D06hjBysuA — MelloProto (@MelloTheProto) February 20, 2024

You know... it works. This might be a new direction Sam can take his career, who knows?

Aww he found a gang. Good for him! — Rob McGee (@RLMcGee3) February 20, 2024

Omg he looks like he just arrived on another planet — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) February 20, 2024

Missing a payment to these guys is not like missing a car payment🤣 — Chris Casey🇺🇸 (@waaaboocry) February 20, 2024

Yeah, by the looks of it Sam hasn't been hitting the weight bench when he has the chance so he's gonna be needing all the help he can get to not have... issues in prison, we'd imagine.

Son needs to harden up fast or get transferred somewhere.



Maybe four boriquas/Latinos, a mobster, and...him in this in intake. Not sure how the NYC system works, but I doubt he'll much enjoy it. https://t.co/CD24rwNnln — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 20, 2024

Crazy that SBF dresses the same as he did before he went to jail https://t.co/GbiDnKSKQk — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) February 20, 2024

it's funny to go over Sam's old comments about altruism. he wanted to be seen as non-materialistic. the penthouse was just for show, etc. he spoke of being a doctor as somehow less beneficial than investing. now he has the free time to do pro bono work... instead he is wallowing https://t.co/JIf1WOV7fj — Kyle S. Gibson (e/cult) (@KyleSGibson) February 20, 2024

It's almost like he (and the other 'effective altruists') never meant any of what they said but just view the whole thing as another racket. Weird, that.

There's a certain thrill to be had in schadenfreude certainly, but still Sam Bankman-Fried is still a human and we hope that he's treated well in prison, all things considered. But we also hope he stays there to pay for his crimes for a long long time, and can take comfort that he won't be around to dole out big checks to Democratic candidates and committees in the upcoming election.

