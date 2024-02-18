We're Doomed: Hillary Clinton and the Head of the WHO Are Making Plans for Dealing With Next Pandemic

It's a historical certainty that pandemics and diseases will inevitably happen. For as long as man has been on this earth so have various viruses and bacteria that are always adapting themselves to attack our bodies, and every once in a while one of them hits the big-time and makes a big dent in the population. Be it the bubonic plague, yellow fever, or the Spanish flu among many many others, plagues inevitably appear sometimes and we want to have the best team possible on the case to know what to do should one pop up.

Advertisement

Sadly though we don't have the best team possible... apparently we have World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus and former Secretary of State and two-time failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. They're meeting up at the 2024 Munich Security Conference to discuss what to do and boy oh boy is that not comforting at all.

Thank you, Secretary @HillaryClinton, for a great discussion on global health challenges, including pandemic preparedness and the #PandemicAccord. #MSC2024 pic.twitter.com/80EmgqZq0R — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 18, 2024

Yeah... things aren't looking good.

You'll likely be aware of Tedros, he's been in the news a time or two in recent months for not so great stuff, but his most notable claim-to-fame is having mishandled the Covid pandemic horribly... massively blowing some elements of it out of proportion while also taking actions that were seen by many as toadying up to or even actively running interference for the Communist Chinese government. His track record on dealing with outbreaks is terrible, to say the least, and it's hard to imagine anybody takes any comfort from knowing that he's on the case.

And then of course there's Hillary Clinton, who doesn't really need an introduction, right? Clinton isn't really known as an expert in the medical field by any stretch of the imagination but that hasn't stopped her from sticking her nose into it over and over, most notably and infamously with her attempted overhaul of the American Healthcare industry while her husband Bill was President in 1993. Clearly nobody feels better knowing that Hillary Clinton has her fingers in this particular pie.

If Crimes Against Humanity had a tag team. — NotWokeAWAKE (@Awakeartistk) February 18, 2024

The last thing you see before given a “happiness Vax” at the reeducation camp — King Libertarian 👑 (@KingLibertarian) February 18, 2024

Pic straight out my nightmares. — Salty Shield Maiden (@SaltyShieldMaid) February 18, 2024

It'll be hard not to have it emblazoned on our eyes when we go to bed, yeah.

Corruption and tyranny-



That’s all I see in that photo.



The US must exit the WHO. Your values are not my values. My body, my choice. — LadyPatriot 🍊#Trump2024 (@Pete2Shawn) February 18, 2024

My sources tell me they had a nice discussion about how they’re going to mount their defense against their military tribunals — Mr. TJ Kibbles (@TJKibbles) February 18, 2024

Right. Because when I think of "good health" I immediately think of Hillary Clinton. — Calibani (@xcalibani) February 18, 2024

Now in fairness Hillary is 76 years old, so it's not really fair to mock her for looking old. Still, you'd think they could have made her look a bit better here... was this the best shot? Did they even try?

Imagine the tyranny these two could cause under the “Pandemic Accord” https://t.co/kxWMU0hF7b — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 18, 2024

I asked AI to "Produce a picture of what Disease X looks like" and it gave me this... https://t.co/fk1isuAan2 — Chris "Adequate Citations" Martenson, PhD (@chrismartenson) February 18, 2024

The mere fact these two are prioritizing global control should tell you to SAY NO to their pandemic takeover as well as IHR amendments! https://t.co/dNZNjwJeQw — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) February 18, 2024

Advertisement

People like Tedros and Hillary generally only have one solution to every problem, and that solution is the maximum level of control by a central power and the minimum amount of personal control of a persons actions as can be managed without sparking an active revolt... and sometimes they don't even care about the revolt part, it seems.

Hillary Clinton and WHO Director discussing medical tyranny.



What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/TbGsvpFxbm — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 18, 2024

“hey, we saw you from across the bar and we really dig your vibe” https://t.co/iIgJhaX61R — Spy Riley (@RileyVuyovich) February 18, 2024

You were a major supporter of China's draconian COVID lockdowns & you appointed EcoHealth's Peter Daszak, the man behind GoF research in Wuhan, to report on C19 origins. You're corrupt beyond measure. Please resign & leave us all alone. https://t.co/kQf5iFcRQM — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) February 18, 2024

People like Tedros Ghebreyesus never resign or get canned, though. Actual accountability is something that is only expected for the little folk, not people like Tedros who are running the international show. No matter how much shilling for Hamas he does, not matter how much active aid the WHO is accused of providing to Hamas terrorists, no matter how credible the accusations are that Tedros Ghebreyesus used his position to further the aims of China at the expense of the rest of the world, he's not going away. And, sadly, after all this time it seems like Hillary Clinton isn't going to be going away anytime soon either.

Advertisement

All we can do is hope that maybe behind the scenes there's some low level guy who has a good idea of what to do if another actual pandemic rips through, because if Tedros and Hillary are what we've got as far as planners go we're gonna be in a lot of trouble.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!