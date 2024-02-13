Not a Chance in Hell: WHO Director Scolds Everyone on Twitter to Trust the Pandemic Accord

What Was He THINKING?! Biden Posts Video of Himself Having Dinner With a...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 13, 2024
Meme

Given all of the distractions of the Super Bowl and its aftermath, some stories fly under the radar a little bit. And wouldn't you know it, it always tends to be those stories that are the most insidious.

On Monday, while we were all still having fun with Travis Kelce memes, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued their push to have all nations sign onto a pandemic treaty that would strip many nations of their sovereignty in deference to a Pandemic Accord. 

The statement was made in conjunction with the World Government Summit currently taking place in Dubai (why is it always in places like Dubai?). Expect more of this from the WHO and Ghebreyesus over the coming months in the run-up to the next World Health Assembly in May.

'Lies and conspiracy theories.' Always. Like clockwork. And these people want us to believe that they are honest brokers. Not a chance. 

The rest of the lengthy tweet reads as follows: 

-Research & Development  
-access to vaccines, treatments & tests 
-sharing of information, technology, & biological samples 

What is so problematic about those commitments? 

Is there anyone who thinks countries should not cooperate? 

Does anyone think countries should not share information? 

Does anyone think some people are more deserving than others of access to vaccines and other tools? 

In our interconnected and interdependent world, countries can only keep themselves safe if they work with each other. 

#WGS24

It's all so reasonable, right? Who wouldn't agree with all of that? Everyone who saw what the WHO did during COVID, that's who. 

Let's do a quick recap of the WHO's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic: 

  • Refused to hold China accountable or demand evidence of the pandemic's origins. Most of that evidence has now been destroyed
  • Pushed nations to enact and enforce lockdowns and vaccine mandates
  • Promised that vaccines would prevent transmission
  • Ignored data from nations like Sweden that refused mandates of lockdowns and were very successful

And then, of course, there is Ghebreyesus himself, whom Mike Pompeo credibly accused of being bought by China. As Health Minister in Ethiopia, he deliberately mischaracterized not one but THREE cholera outbreaks as 'watery diarrhea' in order to avoid scrutiny. 

The WHO's corruption is much more widespread than COVID though. The U.N. health agency covered up a huge scandal in the Congo, where the WHO was shown to have paid a paltry $250 to more than 100 women who were sexually abused by officials working on preventing Ebola. (And 100 is not the total number of victims; that's just the total number that the WHO tried to buy off.) 

And, as we all know, the U.N. and the WHO also regularly push gender ideology and promote abortion on demand.

But sure, let's put them in charge. 

Frankly, it's a little surprising that Ghebreyesus didn't throw 'disinformation' into his tweet as well. Maybe he just trusts the media to do that for him, like they did during COVID.

Huh. That's weird. Guess Ghebreyesus forgot that those pesky little clauses were included in the Pandemic Accord. 

There are more red flags in the treaty than a rally in Beijing for Ghebreyesus' patron, Xi Jinping. 

Hey, what's the problem? They also said an untested, experimental vaccine was also perfectly safe and effective for eight billion people worldwide. Because SCIENCE ... or something. And that worked out just great, didn't it? 

He will never see the issue. Because he is paid quite handsomely not to. 

There are a litany of BINDING measures in the Pandemic Accord (as well as a truckload of insidious non-binding ones .. which have a tricky little habit of becoming binding after they are approved). They all are in contradiction to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 

Well, not the throne, exactly. That is reserved for Xi, Bill Gates, or Klaus Schwab. But Ghebreyesus is happy to sit at the foot of their thrones, like a real-life Gríma Wormtongue. 

Sadly, it will come as no surprise that the Biden administration's State Department has publicly committed to working with the WHO to 'improve' the accords. Yes, how about we 'improve' them with a can of lighter fluid and a match? 

On the more positive side, Congressman Chip Roy has introduced legislation to defund the WHO (something former President Trump tried to do at the end of his administration after seeing how the WHO had botched COVID). 

In true Roy fashion, the bill is exactly two pages long. The first page is the title. The second page simply and clearly states: 

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the United States may not provide any assessed or voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization.

That's it. That's the bill. 'Nuff said. 

Outstanding, Chip Roy. Not only does the United States need to pass this bill to defund the WHO, but we need a LOT more bills written exactly like this. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

