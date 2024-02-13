Not a Chance in Hell: WHO Director Scolds Everyone on Twitter to Trust the Pandemic Accord

Given all of the distractions of the Super Bowl and its aftermath, some stories fly under the radar a little bit. And wouldn't you know it, it always tends to be those stories that are the most insidious.

On Monday, while we were all still having fun with Travis Kelce memes, the World Health Organization (WHO) and its director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus continued their push to have all nations sign onto a pandemic treaty that would strip many nations of their sovereignty in deference to a Pandemic Accord.

The statement was made in conjunction with the World Government Summit currently taking place in Dubai (why is it always in places like Dubai?). Expect more of this from the WHO and Ghebreyesus over the coming months in the run-up to the next World Health Assembly in May.

There’s a litany of lies and conspiracy theories about the #PandemicAccord.



Let me tell you what the accord is about — it’s a set of commitments by countries to strengthen the world’s defences in several areas:

-prevention with a One Health approach

-health and care workforce… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 12, 2024

'Lies and conspiracy theories.' Always. Like clockwork. And these people want us to believe that they are honest brokers. Not a chance.

The rest of the lengthy tweet reads as follows:

It's all so reasonable, right? Who wouldn't agree with all of that? Everyone who saw what the WHO did during COVID, that's who.

Let's do a quick recap of the WHO's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Refused to hold China accountable or demand evidence of the pandemic's origins. Most of that evidence has now been destroyed

Pushed nations to enact and enforce lockdowns and vaccine mandates

Promised that vaccines would prevent transmission

Ignored data from nations like Sweden that refused mandates of lockdowns and were very successful

And then, of course, there is Ghebreyesus himself, whom Mike Pompeo credibly accused of being bought by China. As Health Minister in Ethiopia, he deliberately mischaracterized not one but THREE cholera outbreaks as 'watery diarrhea' in order to avoid scrutiny.

The WHO's corruption is much more widespread than COVID though. The U.N. health agency covered up a huge scandal in the Congo, where the WHO was shown to have paid a paltry $250 to more than 100 women who were sexually abused by officials working on preventing Ebola. (And 100 is not the total number of victims; that's just the total number that the WHO tried to buy off.)

And, as we all know, the U.N. and the WHO also regularly push gender ideology and promote abortion on demand.

But sure, let's put them in charge.

The lies and conspiracies all come from Tedros. He wants access to all your information--from your birth to death certificate, and all your medical records. All data sets on people. This is a USA 4th amendment violation.

Here is the evidence of what they are brewing at the… https://t.co/KwoeWGDijy pic.twitter.com/tELdevqlKm — MERYL NASS, MD (@NassMeryl) February 12, 2024

Frankly, it's a little surprising that Ghebreyesus didn't throw 'disinformation' into his tweet as well. Maybe he just trusts the media to do that for him, like they did during COVID.

Then why cross out non-binding and make it binding, or why have an article on censorship and suppression of free speech, or why give you “the DG” powers to close the borders, surveil, quarantine, demand certain diagnostics and treatments to be used, or why equate human life with… https://t.co/ZVHcP9YpEZ — Dr. Kat Lindley (@KLVeritas) February 12, 2024

Huh. That's weird. Guess Ghebreyesus forgot that those pesky little clauses were included in the Pandemic Accord.

I don't know anything about this. But, I do know this is an enormous red flag!



🚩"-prevention with a One Health approach" https://t.co/hKOmKOyBy6 — KarenJewel (@KarenJewel) February 12, 2024

There are more red flags in the treaty than a rally in Beijing for Ghebreyesus' patron, Xi Jinping.

"Why won't you accept the complete subversion of national sovereignty? It's wrapped in good intentions!" https://t.co/laXPRvOuHp — Observant JC (@JcObservant) February 12, 2024

Ted the WEF facist trying to justify the #WHOPandemicTreaty & why “it’s for our own good” 🤮🤮 https://t.co/qZ5KXw94s1 — 🐾💫JuneBug 💫🐾🚜 (@JECPDS) February 13, 2024

Prevention of what exactly? And one health approach to different people living in different regions of the world? How brilliant 👏🏽 😀 https://t.co/vhUShjHQAb — Push_back 📌 (@Push_back72) February 13, 2024

Hey, what's the problem? They also said an untested, experimental vaccine was also perfectly safe and effective for eight billion people worldwide. Because SCIENCE ... or something. And that worked out just great, didn't it?

But you get your money from Bill Gates who makes money off of useless vaccines which in many countries were criminally mandated for no reason - people’s children died - they never needed this Covid vaccine.



Do you see the issue millions of people have yet? — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 12, 2024

He will never see the issue. Because he is paid quite handsomely not to.

To counter some apparent misinformation. People should make up their own minds.https://t.co/nn9lPsBA2nhttps://t.co/icIl8fEy3F — David Bell (@bell00david) February 13, 2024

There are a litany of BINDING measures in the Pandemic Accord (as well as a truckload of insidious non-binding ones .. which have a tricky little habit of becoming binding after they are approved). They all are in contradiction to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Well, not the throne, exactly. That is reserved for Xi, Bill Gates, or Klaus Schwab. But Ghebreyesus is happy to sit at the foot of their thrones, like a real-life Gríma Wormtongue.

Sadly, it will come as no surprise that the Biden administration's State Department has publicly committed to working with the WHO to 'improve' the accords. Yes, how about we 'improve' them with a can of lighter fluid and a match?

On the more positive side, Congressman Chip Roy has introduced legislation to defund the WHO (something former President Trump tried to do at the end of his administration after seeing how the WHO had botched COVID).

In true Roy fashion, the bill is exactly two pages long. The first page is the title. The second page simply and clearly states:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, effective on the date of the enactment of this Act, the United States may not provide any assessed or voluntary contributions to the World Health Organization.

That's it. That's the bill. 'Nuff said.

Outstanding, Chip Roy. Not only does the United States need to pass this bill to defund the WHO, but we need a LOT more bills written exactly like this.

