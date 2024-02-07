News Service Memorializes Attack on Pearl Harbor on... February 7th, 1941? That Doesn't Seem Right

Students of history will know that February, like any other month, has seen its share of notable events. February 26th, 1848, saw Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels publish 'The Communist Manifesto, on February 6th, 1952 England's King George VI died leaving his young daughter Elizabeth to take the throne, and on February 7th, 1941 the Empire of Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, leading to America's entrance into World War II.

Wait, you don't remember Pearl Harbor having been attacked in February of 1941? Well neither did we but it must be true, because one of the big Twitter 'News' services said so! Surely they can't be wrong!

On this day in 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service carried out an attack against the United States military at Pearl Harbor, leading the US to enter World War II. pic.twitter.com/8dwns3lD0X — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 7, 2024

Perhaps Franklin Roosevelt was confused in his famous speech referencing the date of the attack on Pearl Harbor as 'December 7th'?

"A date that will live in infamy, but will also be hard to remember" — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) February 7, 2024

I MIGHT be able to laugh off this mistake had you posted this on Dec 8th. But, two months late is simply showing you’re too lazy to Google. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 7, 2024

Want to try this one again. On December 7th. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) February 7, 2024

We're glad we're not the only ones who remembered it as December 7th! Of course the likely culprit here is somebody forgetting to add '1' to the number '12', leaving their scheduled tweet to send on 2/7/24 instead of 12/7/24, as was quickly pointed out.

When you schedule a tweet in advance but accidentally leave out the “1” in 12… https://t.co/191kh0tPIr — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 7, 2024

You'd think that as a purveyor or news Spectator Index would be double checking these things, but apparently nah.

Happy Orthodox Pearl Harbor Day, to all those who celebrate — John Brown's Beard🇺🇦 (@johnbrownsbeard) February 7, 2024

At least 642 people on Twitter failed elementary school. pic.twitter.com/EWwvaAOyXJ — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) February 7, 2024

Congratulations, you got the year correct. — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) February 7, 2024

See? There's always a bright side!

Social media manager, please pickup the white courtesy phone for an important call from HR! — Kenny Blankenship (@KennyBlankens17) February 7, 2024

Couple months late there Sparky. — The Frugal Streamer (@TFS_Pun) February 7, 2024

Did we give up when the Germans bomber pearl harbor!!!!!! — john (@rawmobile36608) February 7, 2024

Animal House references are always apropros.

Me starting my staff meeting after reading this tweet on the toilet:



“I’d like to start today’s meeting with a moment of silence for the brave men and women who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor on this day 83 years ago.”



My staff: https://t.co/DpWk6gPpmZ pic.twitter.com/ffUd7Q43mL — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 7, 2024

I've embarrassed myself by mixing up dates before, but never quite like this https://t.co/8fQIHWE8m6 — Abraham Ash (@Historycourses) February 7, 2024

The crazy thing is, they did the exact same thing in December of that year! https://t.co/FaxeGN1zWk — Fr. Joseph Krupp (@Joeinblack) February 7, 2024

We can't let the Japanese keep getting away with this!

Pearl Harbor was a dark day in American history, but for some reason weird and goofy things related to it pop up from time to time, like the time Amazon published an e-book that showed German planes attacking Hawaii on the cover and everybody had fun ripping on them and the author of the book. We're far enough out from the event itself that we can laugh about these sorts of things, and who doesn't need a little levity in their lives right?

***

