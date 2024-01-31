Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted

John Harwood Has One Word to Say About the 'Weaponized Justice Department'
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on January 31, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Since its founding in 2006 the organization VoteVets has worked to put a public face on politically Progressive veterans and get Progressive members of the military and veterans elected to office. Their efforts have included attempting to buoy the candidacy of Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic Primary through their endorsement of him in the 2020 election and currently attempting to get Eugene Vindman (brother of VoteVets Senior advisor Alexander Vindman) elected to congress among many other candidates... in the 2020 election cycle alone the group threw well over $30,000,000 at various candidates, so to say that they're a sizeable player in Democratic electoral politics doesn't seem to be an overstatement. 

Of course another big part of any advocacy group like this is putting out messaging for your preferred candidates and causes, and VoteVets is no stranger to that form of advocacy either. They're often not good at that kind of stuff, but it's something that they keep soldiering on trying to do anyways... and yesterday was no different, because boy oh boy did they drop at take about who're really responsible for the death of three US soldiers at the hands of Iranian backed terrorist groups:

We're honestly surprised they didn't just go ahead and blame Raymond of Saint-Gilles, Godrey of Bouillon, Hugh of Vermandois, Bohemond of Otranto, and Robert of Flanders for their actions in leading the First Crusade, since they're apparently delving deep into history to justify why the deaths of these American servicemembers was the fault of someone, anyone other than President Joe Biden and his horrible foreign policy choices.

Needless to say the responses to this tweet aren't going the way they likely hoped...

Oh yeah, but that couldn't have anything to do with this, right?!

When all else fails it's so much easier to claim that anything bad that happens was because of someone you don't like having done something a long time ago, isn't it? It's like a political form of Chaos Theory but one that only gets aimed at your political enemies.

Why would anyone question Biden's commitment to our troops?

The folks down at VoteVets were busy hiding responses to their tweet as well, so inside the hidden replies you'll find some fun ones.

The lamest attempt yet, it's only January, after all!

Who could forget? Such a tragedy for absolutely no reason, right VoteVets?

It's all in how you look at it, don't you see?

Of course none of this should come as a surprise, after all Barrack spent the entire eight years of his Presidency demanding credit for literally everything good that occurred while blaming George W. Bush for everything bad that happened... regardless of how far-fetched that blame shifting may have seemed. Democrats are used to getting away with this kind of thing because for decades the media has let them do it, over and over and over again, as they began to more and more tip their own hand that acting as fair arbiters of information had been thrown to the wayside in favor of becoming players in the ugly game of partisan politics. Sadly for the Democrats, and the media, more and more people have been given access to the raw information and they can more easily tell when they're being gaslit... and prove it. The response of those in the media to this phenomenon speaks volumes about how much they dislike getting caught out supporting this kind of stuff, and it tells us that we (and you) are doing a good job in stepping in where the traditional Fourth Estate has abdicated their duties.

***

