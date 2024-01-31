Progressive Veterans Organization 'VoteVets' Drops the Hottest Hot-Take You Can Imagine, Gets Roasted

Since its founding in 2006 the organization VoteVets has worked to put a public face on politically Progressive veterans and get Progressive members of the military and veterans elected to office. Their efforts have included attempting to buoy the candidacy of Pete Buttigieg in the Democratic Primary through their endorsement of him in the 2020 election and currently attempting to get Eugene Vindman (brother of VoteVets Senior advisor Alexander Vindman) elected to congress among many other candidates... in the 2020 election cycle alone the group threw well over $30,000,000 at various candidates, so to say that they're a sizeable player in Democratic electoral politics doesn't seem to be an overstatement.

Of course another big part of any advocacy group like this is putting out messaging for your preferred candidates and causes, and VoteVets is no stranger to that form of advocacy either. They're often not good at that kind of stuff, but it's something that they keep soldiering on trying to do anyways... and yesterday was no different, because boy oh boy did they drop at take about who're really responsible for the death of three US soldiers at the hands of Iranian backed terrorist groups:

4 years ago, Trump's reckless order led to the assassination of an Iranian general, triggering events that have killed 3 US Troops.



Let’s be clear: @POTUS Biden is measured and ALWAYS values Troop safety, while Trump shows NO regard for consequences.



ELECTIONS MATTER. — VoteVets (@votevets) January 30, 2024

We're honestly surprised they didn't just go ahead and blame Raymond of Saint-Gilles, Godrey of Bouillon, Hugh of Vermandois, Bohemond of Otranto, and Robert of Flanders for their actions in leading the First Crusade, since they're apparently delving deep into history to justify why the deaths of these American servicemembers was the fault of someone, anyone other than President Joe Biden and his horrible foreign policy choices.

Needless to say the responses to this tweet aren't going the way they likely hoped...

Never have I ever been more ashamed of an organization purporting to support veterans than this moment. You are a trash organization. — Claude Thompson (@Th3Claude) January 31, 2024

Remember when Biden unfroze $6B for Iran to use against us? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 31, 2024

Oh yeah, but that couldn't have anything to do with this, right?!

“Trump farted once in Scandinavia and 12 years later a small Brazilian child was forced to make shoe laces for Nike in a sweatshop” - you probably — Mega MAGA republican maplefritos, Esq. 🏴‍☠️ (@maplefritos) January 31, 2024

When all else fails it's so much easier to claim that anything bad that happens was because of someone you don't like having done something a long time ago, isn't it? It's like a political form of Chaos Theory but one that only gets aimed at your political enemies.

I don’t know if you’re corrupt, stupid, or dishonest; so I’ll go with all of the above for this doozy. Yeah. Troop safety was high on Biden’s list in Afghanistan. 🤡 — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) January 31, 2024

*Stares in the Afghanistan 13* — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 31, 2024

Clearly the policies in Afghanistan had nothing to do with this uptick in violence. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ldFg4umqfz — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) January 31, 2024

Why would anyone question Biden's commitment to our troops?

The folks down at VoteVets were busy hiding responses to their tweet as well, so inside the hidden replies you'll find some fun ones.

Lol this is a demented take; even for you weirdos. — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) January 30, 2024

“Trump sneezed in 2020 and we had a hurricane 4 years later” — Next On Marty Tonight! (@martywithcats) January 30, 2024

This has got to be the lamest attempt to blame Trump for something ever. — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) January 30, 2024

The lamest attempt yet, it's only January, after all!

80 years ago President Roosevelt recklessly invaded Europe, which led to the deaths of 140,000 US servicemen. — Mark 🐈‍⬛ (@mmoskvit) January 30, 2024

Who could forget? Such a tragedy for absolutely no reason, right VoteVets?

Absurd to suggest taking out the #1 enabler of terrorism in the world and someone responsible for countless US troop deaths led to the recent attacks. It is the recent weak response and attempted appeasement that has emboldened them into greater and more frequent proxy attacks. https://t.co/O5v1YGUpjB — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 31, 2024

248 years ago, the American Founders' reckless declaration of independence triggered events that have killed 3 US troops. https://t.co/KjqrmNsZQh — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 31, 2024

I know of no veteran who supports this gang of hardcore partisan Democrats. They get plenty of leftist cash to play their shell game though. https://t.co/EnKHARyLzm — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) January 31, 2024

66 million years ago, an asteroid smashed into Earth, killing the dinosaurs en masse. That triggered the events that led to this idiot tweet being posted.



Damn you, asteroid! Damn you all to Hell! https://t.co/EgWjFxDWgH — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) January 31, 2024

It's all in how you look at it, don't you see?

Of course none of this should come as a surprise, after all Barrack spent the entire eight years of his Presidency demanding credit for literally everything good that occurred while blaming George W. Bush for everything bad that happened... regardless of how far-fetched that blame shifting may have seemed. Democrats are used to getting away with this kind of thing because for decades the media has let them do it, over and over and over again, as they began to more and more tip their own hand that acting as fair arbiters of information had been thrown to the wayside in favor of becoming players in the ugly game of partisan politics. Sadly for the Democrats, and the media, more and more people have been given access to the raw information and they can more easily tell when they're being gaslit... and prove it. The response of those in the media to this phenomenon speaks volumes about how much they dislike getting caught out supporting this kind of stuff, and it tells us that we (and you) are doing a good job in stepping in where the traditional Fourth Estate has abdicated their duties.

