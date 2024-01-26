Twitter Pinko Angered at the Sight of a Happy Kid Earning a Little Extra Cash Working at Burger King

In Appreciation of Men ... Society Pushes Them Aside While They Carry the...
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on January 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

If there's one thing self-avowed Communists seem to hate it's working. They don't want to work, they don't want kids to have to work, they simply dream of some happy pinko utopia where nobody has to work but gets to have all the stuff they want for free like God intended (except they don't believe in God because religion is 'the opium of the people' so maybe like Marx intended?) Of course as we know Communism never works out because you kinda need people to work to keep things ticking along, but still they soldier on getting angry about people working. One of their big bug-a-boos is 'child labor', and the claim that evil capitalism forces kids to work when they should be 'being kids'... So tell us, does this kid look like he's being oppressed?

Kid looks absolutely thrilled to be there, and after all why not? When you're 14 or whatever the money you make from a minimum wage job is real money, money you can buy all sorts of fun stuff with... plus parents like the opportunity too, as it teaches self-reliance and work ethic. It's really a win-win all around, but don't tell a communist that because what you're apparently doing is depriving the kid of his childhood or something:

Given that these are the types who are always claiming that infants should be able to decide what gender they are and begin taking drugs to radically alter their body chemistry and toddlers should be given the right to vote because 'they're the future', claiming to carry the mantle of 'guardian of kids and childhood' is a really interesting direction to take here.

Yup. Asking for logical consistency from members of the extreme left is always a fools errand, of course, because they simply don't have any.

Nobody's asking for or forcing these kids to go down into mine shafts to mine coal or dart their hands between moving machine parts to change out the spindles in a wool mill like a Doffer, the kid presumably applied for and got a job running the register at BK. Nobody's being repressed here... because we offshore that kind of enforced child labor to other countries in support of Big Green Initiatives like electric cars, whose batteries use Cobalt often mined by literal children in horrible conditions in the Democratic Republic of Congo... But you're unlikely to hear these types talking about that.

The Horrors!

Seriously, this isn't a 19th century filthy child working in a mill situation. Not long ago it was pretty standard for kids to have a paper route or to have some kind of a job they did after school, watch any old movie and you'll see it as a standard American trope. Kids need to be kids but part of being a kid is learning the importance of work and earning money, that if there's something you want but don't need you should work for it to be able to truly appreciate the thing. 

So if you see a video of a happy kid earning money to buy himself a game cartridge for his Nintendo Switch just be happy he's being raised right, don't get up in arms and start pondering how we need to storm the Winter Palace. But then again you probably wouldn't, because you're not a commie.

