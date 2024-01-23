Get Your Popcorn Ready! Democratic Socialists of America in the Red with SEVEN FIGURE Debt, Per NY Post

VOA Reporter Asks About the Carbon Emissions of Flying Aid to Israel and...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:15 PM on January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Communism/Socialism is and always has been a form of 'Utopian Idealism', the generally bizarre and childlike belief that if only everyone worked together in some way we could transcend the issues that have plagued humanity from its earliest days and enter into a global 'land of milk and honey', where things will be fair for everyone and there won't be any worries for anybody ever again. Of course the problem of seeking your utopia is that it misunderstands the concept... a utopia is by its original definition a non-existent place, something that is impossible to achieve. After all, when St. Thomas More coined the word for his work 'Utopia' he created it by smooshing together 'the Greek prefix ou-, meaning 'not', and topos, 'place', with the suffix -iā' to make up what he meant to mean 'nowhere' or 'no-place'. Utopia is a nice idea but it's a fantasy and simply doesn't exist.

This is a hard truth that the Democratic Socialists of America are apparently facing down the maw of these days as they find out that idealism, as it turns out, does not in fact pay the bills:

Oh no! You hate to see it!

According to the article from the New York Post, the DSA is 'deep in a seven-figure hole' and looking for a way to climb back out starting with plans to 'cut $500,000 from staff-related expenses' which begs the question of exactly how much does being a professional anti-Israel demonstration coordinator and all around pinko rabble-rouser pay these days? You'd think they'd be doing it gratis to show their commitment to the cause but even avowed commies have a mortgage, it seems.

Because of course they have a union contract... and all the problems with increased stickiness in wages that goes along with them. But that's a theory from actual economics (well, Keynesian economics) not Mao's Little Red Book or whatever so they've probably never read that.

Or 'mission failed successfully', but it's probably six of one half dozen of another really.

What ever did happen to that? Didn't work as well in practice as it looked like it would on paper huh? What a surprise!

Lots of people seem to be finding that out lately, but the DSA doesn't have an endowment of ~$50 billion to help them try to weather the storm like Harvard does.

This definitely falls into the category of 'couldn't happen to more deserving people' and we'll be watching this one closely because ahahahahahahahaha.

***

BANKRUPTCY COMMUNISM SOCIALISM

