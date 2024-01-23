Get Your Popcorn Ready! Democratic Socialists of America in the Red with SEVEN FIGURE Debt, Per NY Post

Communism/Socialism is and always has been a form of 'Utopian Idealism', the generally bizarre and childlike belief that if only everyone worked together in some way we could transcend the issues that have plagued humanity from its earliest days and enter into a global 'land of milk and honey', where things will be fair for everyone and there won't be any worries for anybody ever again. Of course the problem of seeking your utopia is that it misunderstands the concept... a utopia is by its original definition a non-existent place, something that is impossible to achieve. After all, when St. Thomas More coined the word for his work 'Utopia' he created it by smooshing together 'the Greek prefix ou-, meaning 'not', and topos, 'place', with the suffix -iā' to make up what he meant to mean 'nowhere' or 'no-place'. Utopia is a nice idea but it's a fantasy and simply doesn't exist.

This is a hard truth that the Democratic Socialists of America are apparently facing down the maw of these days as they find out that idealism, as it turns out, does not in fact pay the bills:

The Democratic Socialists of America made a big bet on Hamas — and now they're bankrupthttps://t.co/tDORiSznEO — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 22, 2024

Oh no! You hate to see it!

According to the article from the New York Post, the DSA is 'deep in a seven-figure hole' and looking for a way to climb back out starting with plans to 'cut $500,000 from staff-related expenses' which begs the question of exactly how much does being a professional anti-Israel demonstration coordinator and all around pinko rabble-rouser pay these days? You'd think they'd be doing it gratis to show their commitment to the cause but even avowed commies have a mortgage, it seems.

Every 18 months or so, a headline comes across that makes me dance a jig in my living room. This is the one for this 18 month period.......delicious beyond words. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 22, 2024

Couldn’t happen to a nicer collection of classless, antisemitic clowns. — Steve R. (@steverosen1235) January 22, 2024

“we will then explore initiating lay-offs according to the DSA union’s contract”



Poetically, they are stuck with a union contract 🤡 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 22, 2024

Because of course they have a union contract... and all the problems with increased stickiness in wages that goes along with them. But that's a theory from actual economics (well, Keynesian economics) not Mao's Little Red Book or whatever so they've probably never read that.

Awww, can’t they all just continue working for free? — Jack Daniels, Please (@JackDanielsPls) January 23, 2024

Why do they need money? Sounds so capitalisty — Hill Country MD (@LSUtigerTrack) January 23, 2024

Isn't communism in essence state mandated "bankruptcy"?



Mission achieved! — mark (@rhapsodyboard) January 22, 2024

Or 'mission failed successfully', but it's probably six of one half dozen of another really.

Wait a minute, the socialists aren't willing to donate their labor for the cause? — Your Disapproving Dad (@disapprover69) January 22, 2024

From morally bankrupt to plain old bankrupt. — Freedom & Flourishing Project (@FandF_Project) January 22, 2024

All they have to do is share what they have and it'll all work out fine, or so I've heard. — Dude BroDook (@DudeBroDook) January 22, 2024

What ever did happen to that? Didn't work as well in practice as it looked like it would on paper huh? What a surprise!

From the river to the sea, time for bankruptcy. https://t.co/xFbGOeGXlW — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) January 22, 2024

I wonder how many members of the Personnel Committee are going to be laid off.

My bet: None. https://t.co/gljp5ahfpY pic.twitter.com/C8M3Esuf5e — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 22, 2024

TBF, how could anybody see that aligning yourself with the most barbaric savages on earth would have a negative PR value? https://t.co/vZPrbiZhEN — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 22, 2024

Lots of people seem to be finding that out lately, but the DSA doesn't have an endowment of ~$50 billion to help them try to weather the storm like Harvard does.

This definitely falls into the category of 'couldn't happen to more deserving people' and we'll be watching this one closely because ahahahahahahahaha.

