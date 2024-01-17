VivekGate Update: Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to the Babylon Bee's Joke and Bucc-ee's Joins the Fray

'You Have Been Warned': Jordan Peterson Loses 'Re-Education' Court Battle, Promises War
Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on January 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Nearly 24 hours after Twitter was set aflame by a Babylon Bee story claiming that Donald Trump had promised that Vivek Ramaswamy would be given a position 'running the White House 7-Eleven' the story continues to roil through the news cycle. The CEO of the Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon, has been tweeting out... defenses of the piece and the tweet, although it's debatable whether the piece needs a defense and they aren't even defenses so good for him we guess!

Advertisement

Kyle Mann, Editor-in-Chief of the Bee, also doesn't seem to be overly worried about 'backlash' against the publication for this joke or that any apology is necessary, since he spent much of today responding to people complaining at him with a form of the same tweet:

It may not be universally true that there's no such thing as bad publicity, but in this case the staff at the Bee clearly don't feel like they're getting the worse end of this... and they're probably right.

Advertisement

Vivek Ramaswamy himself has responded to the whole controversy-nontroversy with good humor and grace.

Earning the Twitter form of a hearty slap on the back from Mann:

As the whole kerfuffle continues to cause a stir it was inevitable that other businesses would notice and decide to grab a quick shot of publicity off of it... and Bucc-ee's, always on the forefront of nontraditional marketing tactics, was quick to jump in with both feet.

That'll get the tongues wagging!

The original joke sure looked like it was aimed more at former President Donald Trump and perceptions of what his perception of a job to give an Indian-American like Mr. Ramaswamy would be, but never doubt that if a joke is told there will always be a flood of people looking to be offended on someone else's behalf in the replies. That's just the way of the modern world, it seems. But come on... lighten up folks. If Vivek is taking this in good grace and in stride maybe it's time for the rest of us to do it as well... right?

Advertisement

What do you think? Did the Bee go too far?

