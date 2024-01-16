'You Mean Their LEGAL Names?': Ohio Candidates Face Ballot Trouble for Omitting 'Deadnames...
'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:20 PM on January 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Conservatives around the country delight in 'Babylon Bee', a satire site with a right leaning bent. It's so refreshing to find humor without woke scolding. Today, really has readers talking in the comment section.

After Vivek had a terrible showing last night, he promptly dropped out and ran to join Trump's fold. While some found this latest meme hilarious, some thought it went too far. I'll just let Max explain the joke.

Thanks, Max.

As we were saying, the replies are really mixed.

Some people are willing to risk getting shut out of parties in hotel ballrooms with steak and whipped mashed potatoes so this is getting serious.

They will certainly get the clicks.

Also, of course, the real pearl clutchers had to weigh in and take the outrage to Mach 5 levels really off the charts.

We can all agree on that. 'The Onion' could absolutely never.

