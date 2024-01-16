'The Babylon Bee' Flies Close to the Sun As Trump and Vivek Cartoon Gets Twitter Talking

Conservatives around the country delight in 'Babylon Bee', a satire site with a right leaning bent. It's so refreshing to find humor without woke scolding. Today, really has readers talking in the comment section.
After Vivek had a terrible showing last night, he promptly dropped out and ran to join Trump's fold. While some found this latest meme hilarious, some thought it went too far. I'll just let Max explain the joke.
A lot of people are being very mad about this, so let me explain the joke:— Max (@MaxNordau) January 17, 2024
The joke is that Vivek is Indian. https://t.co/ADcHRkSSCi
Thanks, Max.
Ho-lee-puck...this is one of the most brutal headlines these guys have ever done. Wow! https://t.co/FtZxO6qIdR— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) January 16, 2024
The joke is that Trump is a contemptuous racist and Vivek would take the job because he's a throne-sniffer, y'all need to chill https://t.co/g437VuIuRT— (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) January 16, 2024
The bee is actually funny for once and so many scolds in the replies https://t.co/zMqFJCNGkF— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 16, 2024
As we were saying, the replies are really mixed.
I rock w Vivek but quit crying.— drewisgod6372 🐍🎩🇺🇸 (@Andrew94722910) January 17, 2024
This is funny. https://t.co/3ewrNpY6Po pic.twitter.com/dl2201DOEd
https://t.co/5NUm1yPp0N pic.twitter.com/hBo8Uc907J— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 16, 2024
A lot of people can't take a joke based on the replies here.— The Garantine (@TGarantine) January 17, 2024
Calm down. It's funny. https://t.co/b4mxbCspl1 pic.twitter.com/2kNangBZA9
The last time I called out the Bee for anti-Asian racism, I got disinvited from a speaking engagement.— Joash Thomas (@JoashPThomas) January 16, 2024
So let me be clear this time: this is incredibly racist and in poor taste. https://t.co/mTkLq6XsD6
Some people are willing to risk getting shut out of parties in hotel ballrooms with steak and whipped mashed potatoes so this is getting serious.
The Bee is having a run for the ages https://t.co/IEZQkamNqK— Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) January 16, 2024
They will certainly get the clicks.
Very successful joke because the point can either be that Trump is a racist or the point can be that it's funny that Indians run 7/11 because immigrants are terrible and deserve to work low wage retail jobs. The kind of smart thinking that will be needed to unite conservatives https://t.co/OD1gUpRXr1— daeveningglow (@InlandCaGuy) January 17, 2024
Also, of course, the real pearl clutchers had to weigh in and take the outrage to Mach 5 levels really off the charts.
I’m told that ppl are upset about this but I don’t take it as a racial stereotype so much as a joke that Trump would stereotype him. Which I don’t think is true to life, but I don’t always have to agree with satire https://t.co/GwsZwAM2S7— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 17, 2024
Yea, no. https://t.co/Vkc8VrASav— Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟♂️🧟♂️🧟♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) January 17, 2024
Super racist and not funny. https://t.co/rAFywYISdv— Rupali Chadha, M.D.🩺 (@RupaliChadhaMD) January 16, 2024
So is the joke that Trump values him so poorly that he only sees him as a clerk at 7-11... or that you think he's a clerk at 7-11 because of a tired stereotype about Indian people?— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 17, 2024
So many layers yet the onion could never— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 17, 2024
We can all agree on that. 'The Onion' could absolutely never.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member