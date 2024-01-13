Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question Nonetheless

Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch...
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on January 13, 2024
AngieArtist

Let's say that you have a point that you want to make about something, a point that you think is clever, but you know that just straight up saying the thing might be looked at askance by many. Most people (we can hope) would evaluate why this point would likely be so controversial and, ideally, discard the point out of hand once their own scrutiny had shown that it was a dumb thought and a bad point. But some people... some people decide to forge along without giving any real thought to the merits of the point they're trying to make. If this person is especially clever (in actuality or in self-assessment) they may at least try to obfuscate the point by couching it in a 'just asking questions' format rather than coming right out and saying it, because that way they have some degree of plausible deniability later if people don't take to their point well. 

This is the tactic that Kim Iversen, who it seems has a show on streaming platform Rumble, decided to go with when she came to Twitter to give vent to what she clearly thought was a clever point she'd come up with. Spoiler alert: Her point was not clever.

As of this writing Iversen's 'point' has received a Community Note directing readers to the Wikipedia page for the Wannsee Conference, at which the Nazi's agreed upon the basics of 'The Final Solution to the Jewish Question', as well as attempted to establish a firm definition of who was to be considered a Jew among other goals.

So yes, the Nazi's did think 'yeah, we're totally committing a genocide', Kim.

Biden Campaign Advisor Issues Stark Warning and It Feels Like a Whole Bunch of Projection
justmindy
Well you know, if the word 'genocide' didn't exist yet how can they have thought it was a genocide? Check mate! How will the haters ever recover from this?

She'll still have an audience after this, no doubt. And perhaps a younger audience than she currently has, since apparently 1 out of 5 Americans between the aged of 18-29 don't believe the Holocaust even happened. We'll see if Kim moves in to fully embrace that new potential audience more in the coming days. Anything to increase your market share!

Of course Kim is 'just asking questions' because she'd an 'independent thinker', see?

She's open minded, you see... She's kept her mind so open that her brains fell out.

It's such an absurd question to ask. Iversen hasn't appeared on Twitchy often in the past, but if she keeps this up we're confident that she'll start making more frequent appearances. 

Iversen was clearly trying to sotto voce suggest that Israel is committing genocide without knowing they're committing genocide, which seems to show a stunning lack of understanding of what the word 'genocide' means and basic 20th century history. Remarkable stuff.

