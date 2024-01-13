Rumble Host Kim Iversen Has a Question... a STUPID Question, But a Question Nonetheless

Let's say that you have a point that you want to make about something, a point that you think is clever, but you know that just straight up saying the thing might be looked at askance by many. Most people (we can hope) would evaluate why this point would likely be so controversial and, ideally, discard the point out of hand once their own scrutiny had shown that it was a dumb thought and a bad point. But some people... some people decide to forge along without giving any real thought to the merits of the point they're trying to make. If this person is especially clever (in actuality or in self-assessment) they may at least try to obfuscate the point by couching it in a 'just asking questions' format rather than coming right out and saying it, because that way they have some degree of plausible deniability later if people don't take to their point well.

This is the tactic that Kim Iversen, who it seems has a show on streaming platform Rumble, decided to go with when she came to Twitter to give vent to what she clearly thought was a clever point she'd come up with. Spoiler alert: Her point was not clever.

Do you think the Nazi's ever thought "yeah, we're totally committing a genocide"? — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) January 11, 2024

As of this writing Iversen's 'point' has received a Community Note directing readers to the Wikipedia page for the Wannsee Conference, at which the Nazi's agreed upon the basics of 'The Final Solution to the Jewish Question', as well as attempted to establish a firm definition of who was to be considered a Jew among other goals.

So yes, the Nazi's did think 'yeah, we're totally committing a genocide', Kim.

They not only thought it, they meticulously planned it and ruthlessly carried it out. They knew exactly what they were doing. They even had a name for it: "The Final Solution to the Jewish Question". — Imshin (@imshin) January 12, 2024

Considering they studied the Armenian Genocide as inspiration… yes, yes I think it’s pretty obvious they did — Courtney O’Dell (@sweetcsdesigns) January 12, 2024

Yes, yes they did, though that word didn't exist yet. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 12, 2024

Well you know, if the word 'genocide' didn't exist yet how can they have thought it was a genocide? Check mate! How will the haters ever recover from this?

Have ever even been in the same room as a book? — 🤖🦉CyberOwl 🦉🤖 (@Supreme_Owl_FTW) January 12, 2024

Yes.



Also a village called and is looking for you. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 12, 2024

What moron would listen to this radish after a comment this dumb? — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) January 12, 2024

She'll still have an audience after this, no doubt. And perhaps a younger audience than she currently has, since apparently 1 out of 5 Americans between the aged of 18-29 don't believe the Holocaust even happened. We'll see if Kim moves in to fully embrace that new potential audience more in the coming days. Anything to increase your market share!

Of course Kim is 'just asking questions' because she'd an 'independent thinker', see?

Independent thinker?!?! More like a non-thinker. My goodness, Kim, this is stupid — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) January 12, 2024

I know you claim to be an "Independent thinker."



But that shouldn't prevent you from learning actual world history and thinking about what you say. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) January 12, 2024

She's open minded, you see... She's kept her mind so open that her brains fell out.

Yes.



Yes, I think they were aware of what their whole system of extermination trains was for. https://t.co/UqZkgYaBgy — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) January 12, 2024

It’s amazing that people who ask questions like this have fairly large platforms. Brain rot. https://t.co/TxFvxvU2LW — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 12, 2024

The people who called killing every Jew the Final Solution? Yeah, they knew what they were doing. https://t.co/gJK6YoDMpH — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) January 12, 2024

It's such an absurd question to ask. Iversen hasn't appeared on Twitchy often in the past, but if she keeps this up we're confident that she'll start making more frequent appearances.

Iversen was clearly trying to sotto voce suggest that Israel is committing genocide without knowing they're committing genocide, which seems to show a stunning lack of understanding of what the word 'genocide' means and basic 20th century history. Remarkable stuff.

***

