'Have Stick, Will Travel': Twitter Goes Nuts For Stick

As dour as things sometimes seem on Twitter, it's good to remember that sometimes it can be a fun place to wander around. Sure there's constant political fighting between Republicans and Democrats, Democrats and Democrats, Republicans and Republicans, Libertarians and literally everyone else, but that's not all there is to it. Because sometimes everyone can come together to agree on the joy of the little things in life...

Advertisement

Little things like a really good stick.

Guys will find a stick like this and think hell yea pic.twitter.com/VR7qrmQLcm — 🅱️eal Right, Inc (@SealRight_Inc) December 23, 2023

Yes, yes they do think 'hell yea'.

You might find one like that on Etsy for $75. — BoVodio Toad (@BovodioToad) December 24, 2023

That is a fine stick. — I Resile (@i_resile) December 24, 2023

That is a world class stick. — Hoyvin (@Hoyvin2) December 24, 2023

The possibilities for Stick are endless!

I mean, it's not everyday you pick up a Thompson Center in the woods bro. — MooseCaboose (@trapc45) December 23, 2023

That’s a long revolver, space gun, Gun Wizard’s gun, etc etc. Keep that beauty and give her a name. — Brandon ‘Let’s Go’ Bridges DR. of Robotics (@Minedetector79D) December 23, 2023

With a little imagination this can be anything!

And don't be fooled, it's not just the guys who admire the qualities of this beaut of a Stick.

Not a guy but hell yes! — Just a girl in a humantraffickiℕ𝕎𝕆rld❤🇺🇸🙏🏼 (@moonfried) December 23, 2023

Girls too .. an if not one handy . Paw Paws duct tape helps to make it !!! — Evalena 🇺🇸🙏 (@evalena72) December 24, 2023

Dang. Even I think “hell yeah.” — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) December 24, 2023

When you've got a fine example of a Stick everyone has to stop to admire.

LEVEL 5 STICK SIGHTING!!

I repeat

LEVEL 5 STICK SIGHTING!!



Guys, just stop and stare a moment. https://t.co/ksrVnvKYjV — Ordnance Jay Packard's Eggnog Creamery (@OrdnancePackard) December 24, 2023

Guys if you were thinking about leaving X, stick around for more great sticks. I mean look at this bad boy, Hell yeah https://t.co/FOGacZ1rrU — BSP (@buttersctchpudn) December 24, 2023

TEN PACES AND WE DRAW https://t.co/FnOsPUSXin — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) December 24, 2023

Ren and Stimpy famously had a gag commercial for a product simply called 'Log' which was a... log. The Commercial extolled the virtues of Log and all of the things that could be done with it, but let this be a reminder that while the commercial was a gag the sentiment was a very real one. We're all big kids at heart, and whether it's a great stick we've just found and want to show off or openly longing to go eat at a retro-style Pizza Hut sometimes it's nice to indulge that inner kid.

Advertisement

If you're lucky enough to have time off between Christmas and New Year's and the weather is pleasant maybe you too can head out to your local woods and find a Stick of your very own. You know you want one.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







