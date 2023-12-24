'Have Stick, Will Travel': Twitter Goes Nuts For Stick

Leftists on X Step on ALL the Rakes Responding to Trump Tweet From...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:00 PM on December 24, 2023
Twitchy/Meme

As dour as things sometimes seem on Twitter, it's good to remember that sometimes it can be a fun place to wander around. Sure there's constant political fighting between Republicans and Democrats, Democrats and Democrats, Republicans and Republicans, Libertarians and literally everyone else, but that's not all there is to it. Because sometimes everyone can come together to agree on the joy of the little things in life...

Little things like a really good stick.

Yes, yes they do think 'hell yea'.

The possibilities for Stick are endless!

With a little imagination this can be anything!

And don't be fooled, it's not just the guys who admire the qualities of this beaut of a Stick.

When you've got a fine example of a Stick everyone has to stop to admire.

Ren and Stimpy famously had a gag commercial for a product simply called 'Log' which was a... log. The Commercial extolled the virtues of Log and all of the things that could be done with it, but let this be a reminder that while the commercial was a gag the sentiment was a very real one. We're all big kids at heart, and whether it's a great stick we've just found and want to show off or openly longing to go eat at a retro-style Pizza Hut sometimes it's nice to indulge that inner kid. 

If you're lucky enough to have time off between Christmas and New Year's and the weather is pleasant maybe you too can head out to your local woods and find a Stick of your very own. You know you want one.

***

