Twitter Has A Fever, And The Only Cure Is More 'Pizza Hut Classic'

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:30 PM on December 23, 2023
AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

There's nothing quite so potent as nostalgia. We look back fondly on the world of our youth, when things seemed so simple and everything around us was bright and new and all the world seemed to be opening up before us with limitless possibilities. For the people of what is sometimes termed the 'elder millennial' generation this halcyon youth is fairly firmly rooted in the 1990's and for some reason is often, but not exclusively, centered on the fast food restaurants of that period. From the weird swirls of design that Taco Bell festooned their locations with during the 'yo quiero taco bell' days to a specific type of 'Szechuan Sauce' at McDonald's for dipping chicken nuggets in that was rolled out for the released of Disney's 'Mulan' in 1998, the generation that came of age during that period can't get enough of things to do with fast food restaurants of their youth.

It now seems that another of the targets of this culinary and design based nostalgia, Pizza Hut, has heard the cries of the people and is quietly rolling out a retro design in some of some of their locations to cash in on it. And boy does it hit all the right notes!

It's all there: The red and white checked plastic table clothes, the stained glass light fixtures with 'Pizza Hut' in the design, and the holy grail of Pizza Hut nostalgia... the specific red plastic cup! And the people, they can't get enough.

Some people of course are looking at the world through somewhat less rose-tinted glasses, of course.

But for the most part everyone is onboard to RETVRN (as they say).

It really is a thing of beauty.

This location is apparently in Hempstead, Texas so if you're nearby you can go relive the dream of the 90's (pizza huts). If you're not near Hempstead, though, fear not. This apparently isn't the only one!

There's a bunch of these things, and none of us knew! If this post is a subtle ad campaign by the Pizza Hut they've done a great job at it. Of course if you're more of the eat at home type you could also just try to get the experience from the comfort of your own living room...

But we all know it wouldn't be the same. People want to go to The Hut, and nothing else will do!

This seems like a great idea by Pizza Hut, honestly. We live in a cynical age, and the desire to be given back the totems of what seems to many to have been an optimistic age when we hadn't all been jaded by the hard realities in life is always strong. The Millennials aren't the first generation to have corporate America turn its eye to them with saps to their nostalgia for a lost youth by any stretch of course, those have existed since the moment that generations started viewing themselves as distinct entities from each other probably, and certainly for as long as the concept of 'marketing' has existed. But it's surely nice for a new generation to finally be the one that's being pandered to in this fashion.


So if you're looking for something to do with the family in the week between Christmas and New Years maybe you could all pack into the station wagon and hit up the buffet at Pizza Hut... just like the good old days.

***

