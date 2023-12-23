Twitter Has A Fever, And The Only Cure Is More 'Pizza Hut Classic'

There's nothing quite so potent as nostalgia. We look back fondly on the world of our youth, when things seemed so simple and everything around us was bright and new and all the world seemed to be opening up before us with limitless possibilities. For the people of what is sometimes termed the 'elder millennial' generation this halcyon youth is fairly firmly rooted in the 1990's and for some reason is often, but not exclusively, centered on the fast food restaurants of that period. From the weird swirls of design that Taco Bell festooned their locations with during the 'yo quiero taco bell' days to a specific type of 'Szechuan Sauce' at McDonald's for dipping chicken nuggets in that was rolled out for the released of Disney's 'Mulan' in 1998, the generation that came of age during that period can't get enough of things to do with fast food restaurants of their youth.

It now seems that another of the targets of this culinary and design based nostalgia, Pizza Hut, has heard the cries of the people and is quietly rolling out a retro design in some of some of their locations to cash in on it. And boy does it hit all the right notes!

So apparently my hometown Pizza Hut (where my dad still lives) has rebranded as Pizza Hut Classic. They brought back the old interior, the old logo, and so the lunch buffet again, even cups. Didn't know this was a thing, tried to capture as much of the aesthetic as I could here. pic.twitter.com/XqAHXMUoje — Hunter Shelburne (@WGTabletop) December 22, 2023

It's all there: The red and white checked plastic table clothes, the stained glass light fixtures with 'Pizza Hut' in the design, and the holy grail of Pizza Hut nostalgia... the specific red plastic cup! And the people, they can't get enough.

If they brought back BookIt, I’m moving there tomorrow. Where is this again!? — BlueyAnon 去操你自己 (@BlueyAnon) December 23, 2023

This is a magical place — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 23, 2023

We used to be a real country pic.twitter.com/7k3Zv6oFQP — ndgo (@ndgoHODL) December 23, 2023

Some people of course are looking at the world through somewhat less rose-tinted glasses, of course.

Did they have the corner booths with all the trash and old uneaten pizza between it and the wall that impossible to clean? It’s not authentic without that booth. — Lostboss (@MissingBoss) December 23, 2023

But for the most part everyone is onboard to RETVRN (as they say).

Brethren, it is finally accomplished.



We have retvrned. https://t.co/RbT2Pav5ic — Good King Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) December 23, 2023

I cannot exaggerate just how back we are https://t.co/6Sv8Adxe5S — Cranky Federalist (@CrankyFed) December 23, 2023

“What has conservatism conserved?”



This. https://t.co/M9ugOBHVHx — Robert Bork III (@BobbyBorkIII) December 23, 2023

It really is a thing of beauty.

This location is apparently in Hempstead, Texas so if you're nearby you can go relive the dream of the 90's (pizza huts). If you're not near Hempstead, though, fear not. This apparently isn't the only one!

There's a purported list of locations here: https://t.co/B6CkQ7Id8L — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) December 23, 2023

There's a bunch of these things, and none of us knew! If this post is a subtle ad campaign by the Pizza Hut they've done a great job at it. Of course if you're more of the eat at home type you could also just try to get the experience from the comfort of your own living room...

idk who needs to know this but you can just buy red pebble-texture plastic cups online from foodservice suppliers. it feels illegal to have them in your house but it's easy and fun. get you some carlisle 521210s pic.twitter.com/9ktO1wKURc — 61 Reasons Why (@transgunowner) December 23, 2023

But we all know it wouldn't be the same. People want to go to The Hut, and nothing else will do!

Just thought you'd like to know. This is all you, Hunter. 🍕 pic.twitter.com/Vv99cFEsVl — Susan Sams (@_SusanSams) December 23, 2023

This seems like a great idea by Pizza Hut, honestly. We live in a cynical age, and the desire to be given back the totems of what seems to many to have been an optimistic age when we hadn't all been jaded by the hard realities in life is always strong. The Millennials aren't the first generation to have corporate America turn its eye to them with saps to their nostalgia for a lost youth by any stretch of course, those have existed since the moment that generations started viewing themselves as distinct entities from each other probably, and certainly for as long as the concept of 'marketing' has existed. But it's surely nice for a new generation to finally be the one that's being pandered to in this fashion.





So if you're looking for something to do with the family in the week between Christmas and New Years maybe you could all pack into the station wagon and hit up the buffet at Pizza Hut... just like the good old days.

