Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure do Love Hamas, And They're Happy to Say it on Camera

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:00 PM on November 29, 2023
Meme screenshot

One of the repeated claims made by those on the left has been that just as being anti-Zionist doesn't make leftists antisemitic, supporting Palestinians doesn't make you pro-Hamas. It's a defensible enough statement on the surface but tends to collapse under any degree of scrutiny, particularly when you note polling showing that 53% of Palestinians supported Hammas as recently as 2021. But even though they've set up this little  motte and bailey defense for themselves sometimes elements on the left forget that the actual support of Hamas is supposed to be sotto voce and go right ahead and say the quiet part out loud, as happened at a meeting of the Oakland City Council on Monday.

Here we get such stunning lines as 'Israel murdered their own people on October 7th', 'Calling Hamas a terrorist organization is ridiculous, racist, and plays into genocidal propaganda', and 'I support the right of Palestinians to resist occupation, including through Hamas the armed wing of the unified Palestinian resistance'. 

So... yeah. 

Beyond sickening indeed.

It's always a risk when a radical part of an ideological bloc feels they've seized the cultural narrative that they'll start saying the quiet parts out loud, and we're definitely well into that phase of the extreme leftist takeover of the Democratic party. But it should be noted that some Progressives do seem to understand how bad this looks, and they're distancing themselves from it as fast as possible. Former Obama speechwriter and co-host of Pod Save America Jon Favreau for instance wants absolutely no part of this.

And even California state representative Scott Weiner, who has many interesting and we'd say insane ideas, felt the need to push back against this and push back hard.

So clearly some on the left see that this is a very bad look that needs to be pushed back against, because Republicans (and others not ideologically captured by the extreme left) are noticing.

Well when you put it that way...

As stated by many people replying to this 'the kids are not all right', but the most terrifying part about this is that in many of these cases these aren't kids. The kids who weren't all right before are adults who aren't all right and show no signs of putting it together that maybe they're the bad guys... and that's terrifying.

***

