Watch: Leftists in Oakland Sure do Love Hamas, And They're Happy to Say it on Camera

One of the repeated claims made by those on the left has been that just as being anti-Zionist doesn't make leftists antisemitic, supporting Palestinians doesn't make you pro-Hamas. It's a defensible enough statement on the surface but tends to collapse under any degree of scrutiny, particularly when you note polling showing that 53% of Palestinians supported Hammas as recently as 2021. But even though they've set up this little motte and bailey defense for themselves sometimes elements on the left forget that the actual support of Hamas is supposed to be sotto voce and go right ahead and say the quiet part out loud, as happened at a meeting of the Oakland City Council on Monday.

Last night the Oakland City Council voted on a resolution to call for a ceasefire.



A city council member tried to insert language condemning Hamas.



This was the reaction… pic.twitter.com/r7aTb2mkrQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2023

Here we get such stunning lines as 'Israel murdered their own people on October 7th', 'Calling Hamas a terrorist organization is ridiculous, racist, and plays into genocidal propaganda', and 'I support the right of Palestinians to resist occupation, including through Hamas the armed wing of the unified Palestinian resistance'.

So... yeah.

The left wing in this country is so far outside the average of the country it’s insane. Say what you want about the chaos Trump causes on the right, there is no comparablly sized or influential faction as far right as the far left in this country. — Philllosoraptor (@RealPhillyP) November 29, 2023

Oakland deserves to be miserable. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 28, 2023

They're not even hiding it. They're literally supporting a fascist, genocidal terrorist organization that committed the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.



Beyond sickening. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 28, 2023

Beyond sickening indeed.

This is wild. So many Progressives really do support Hamas. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 28, 2023

Not surprising at all. Bunch of local domestic terrorists stanning for another terrorist organization, while conveniently ignoring Hamas’s murderous hatred of LGBTQ+. Again, not surprising at all. — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) November 29, 2023

Progressives are doomed. They have no idea how bad this looks. — Yaliq Madiq 🕋🕌🥐🏳️‍⚧️ (@YaliqMadiq) November 28, 2023

It's always a risk when a radical part of an ideological bloc feels they've seized the cultural narrative that they'll start saying the quiet parts out loud, and we're definitely well into that phase of the extreme leftist takeover of the Democratic party. But it should be noted that some Progressives do seem to understand how bad this looks, and they're distancing themselves from it as fast as possible. Former Obama speechwriter and co-host of Pod Save America Jon Favreau for instance wants absolutely no part of this.

I promise it’s possible to call for a ceasefire and criticize the Israeli government for the appalling civilian death toll in Gaza without parroting Hamas propaganda that you got from some random social media account.



My God. https://t.co/R0ffKUZjQt — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 29, 2023

And even California state representative Scott Weiner, who has many interesting and we'd say insane ideas, felt the need to push back against this and push back hard.

The public comment praising Hamas & defending the October 7 massacre of 1,200 mostly Jews is despicable & unconscionable. What’s even worse is that the Oakland City Council majority rejected an amendment condemning Hamas. It’s a truly jarring decision by a public body. https://t.co/bJoOeiQKaR — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 29, 2023

So clearly some on the left see that this is a very bad look that needs to be pushed back against, because Republicans (and others not ideologically captured by the extreme left) are noticing.

I am begging these people to decide whether they are arguing that Hamas does not represent Palestinians and is oppressing them or that Hamas DOES represent Palestinians and is being unfairly maligned by the West. Can't be both. https://t.co/2FcS0YNrnN — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) November 28, 2023

I look forward to the @nytimes investigation on the new QAnon, represented perfectly here. https://t.co/WYdwA6GaTh — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 29, 2023

“Hamas is not a terrorist organization just because the US and Israel deem it so”



Ok but what about the fact that they (1) are an organization which (2) carries out terrorist attacks? https://t.co/71WkEuyux8 — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 28, 2023

Well when you put it that way...

I guess nothing surprises me anymore, but it doesn’t make it any less sick.



I’m sure Israel will be very moved to stop fighting based on the demands of a bunch of Hamas supporters who don’t value Jewish lives and lie about Jewish deaths. https://t.co/LexakQRCJZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 28, 2023

I’m calling a total and complete shutdown of Progressives in the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on. https://t.co/wSwPdaVJRB — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) November 28, 2023

MLB, which boycotted Georgia over far, far, far, far less, should be thanking its lucky stars it will no longer be associated with Oakland. https://t.co/qAXXTWVQte — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 29, 2023

This is the reason that #oakland is a #failedcity with an out-of-control crime problem. Could it be because its citizens are absolutely brain-washed Jew haters who have no problem saying publicly, into a microphone, that they support murder and rape. #OaklandIsAFailedCity https://t.co/KVBQ5V2My4 — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) November 29, 2023

As stated by many people replying to this 'the kids are not all right', but the most terrifying part about this is that in many of these cases these aren't kids. The kids who weren't all right before are adults who aren't all right and show no signs of putting it together that maybe they're the bad guys... and that's terrifying.

