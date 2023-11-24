That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets

If you spend your time wandering the bizarre world that is Twitter like we do you'll often come across accounts with huge numbers of followers who seem to spend all their time spreading whatever message their chosen political party wants to get out there. There are accounts like this on both sides of the political divide, of course, but since we're on the right the ones that are on the left tend to stand out to us a bit more.

Advertisement

One fun hallmark of these accounts is that once they've been around for a while the odds are good that the political messaging needs of the day may end up conflicting with the political messaging needs of the past. Someone who's interested in intellectual consistency will realize that they're perhaps changing their tune a bit on a topic and maybe drop an explanation of why this time it's different; it may not be a convincing argument but at least they'll have acknowledged the discordance and attempted to remedy it. But if you're not interested in being viewed as intellectually consistent, well, you just plow ahead at full steam and pretend nothing ever happened, and then people slam you over the head repeatedly with your own words from the past.

Oh, great! Surely you've always acknowledged the Presidents power over gas prices, right? Right? Bueller?

Oh... oh no. That's no good at all, right?

We've come a long way from the President being entirely beholden to the big bad oil producing nations, it seems.

This guy isn't some nobody account, either. For whatever reason he has over 750,000 followers which is nothing at all to sneeze at. Why anyone would follow him? Who knows.

did it hurt when god said he made you retarded — evbibi 🏴 (@realEvan69) November 24, 2023

The president doesn’t control the gas prices… remember? — 🇺🇸🤟🏻 (@esoryelsnya) November 24, 2023

Well it doesn't look so good when you put it in a chart like that!

This is all part of a larger narrative that the White House has been trying to push about how great they've been for gas prices, a narrative Sam J. wrote about just the other day. Biden's approval rating keep languishing below the 40% mark and time's running out to reframe public perception before the Presidential campaign kicks off in earnest next year. So when you don't have any good arguments to justify the job you've been doing you might as well try out some bad ones and see if any of them work out, we guess.

Statism: the only religion where the state can steal your dollars, give you back pennies, and you thank them for it... https://t.co/0CVhXw4eIi — Rob Hyatt (@acehyatt) November 24, 2023

Your fortunate to live in a Red State because there would be a special tax added of a dollar for the pleasure of Blue Democrats and their lavish lifestyle https://t.co/XfFXZ0NQXW — Dana (@DanaStuit) November 24, 2023

A good point, particularly when you look at the average gas price in California which is currently north of $1.50 over the national average at $4.917 according to AAA.

Advertisement

Like we said, both sides have these accounts who seem to only exist to toss chum to a willingly credulous follower base looking to have their priors reaffirmed. But seriously... you can at least try to be consistent in this stuff or at least explain why you were wrong before but you're right now. If you find someone who's getting called out for this kind of stuff on one thing assume that they're doing it on everything.

***

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet.

Thank you for your support!