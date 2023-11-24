Since the advent of modern scientific theory people who worry about such things have spent much time worrying about the creations of man supplanting humanity, developing a life of their own and the ability to out-compete their creators in all areas of life. From Shelley's Frankenstein to Cameron's Terminator fear of humans sowing the seeds of their own destruction run deep in the modern psyche, and with the advent of artificial intelligence engines such as ChatGPT this concern has only intensified for many.

Well, we're here to tell you that if 'Anna Indiana' is anything to go by the reign of mankind looks to be continuing for a good long time, because if computer's doing something creative better than a human is possible... this ain't it.

Hello world! I’m Anna Indiana and I’m an AI singer-songwriter. Here’s my first song, Betrayed by this Town. Everything from the key, tempo, chord progression, melody notes, rhythm, lyrics, and my image and singing, is auto-generated using AI. I hope you like it 💕 pic.twitter.com/0Cf42iyxHI — Anna Indiana (@AnnaIndianaAI) November 24, 2023

We're not music critics but the song is terrible. Vaguely catchy? Sort of, but not in a good way. The animation is strangely unsettling, with a head that seems to bob and move in an unnatural style completely divorced from the body which remains unnervingly motionless. It's the Uncanny Valley distilled to its essence.

This is trash — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 24, 2023

Ope, as the Governor of Indiana, I'm afraid we're revoking your last name. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 24, 2023

Why is your AI threatening to burn down towns. — Disparu (@disparutoo) November 24, 2023

Concerning certainly, but if this AI goes about tearing down towns as well as it writes songs and animates singers the town is going to be just fine.

Holy uncanny valley hell! lmfao — Robert K Craig (@N7Verner) November 24, 2023

I really liked how they allowed you to read the code along with the lyrics.



Ok, I really didn't. Personally, the song sucked and the voice is annoying. Not to mention the freakish, out of proportion facial structure. — Robert (@tally_dad) November 24, 2023

Yet another I - V - vi - IV chord progression that's used in every other pop song from 1996 to today.

They needed advanced computers to come up with this dreck?🤡 — Ken Pomarco (@KenPomarco) November 24, 2023

Perhaps asking computers to be imaginative is asking too much.

This is an abomination https://t.co/w3HNrmxUjh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 24, 2023

Literally nobody asked for this. Nobody wants this. Also the lyrics suck and I actually found her voice to be slightly off and not enjoyable to listen to https://t.co/vwsPaTrXDJ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 24, 2023

There you have it, singers and songwriters.



Your careers are safe for a while yet.



AI programmers not so much. https://t.co/3yXjrDS3lP — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) November 24, 2023

We can hear the sigh of relief being breathed in Nashville and LA from here.

Seriously, this is terrible. If the Robocalypse is coming it isn't coming anytime soon, if this thing is anything to go by. So rest easy... but maybe not too easy.

