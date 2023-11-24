That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?
PETA’s Annual Vegan Push Goes As Well As Expected
Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a...
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Twitchy's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Wut? Lefty Says Don’t Worry About Biden’s Age If You Like Dolly Parton...
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem...
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is...
We're Not Doing This Again: WHO Asks China For Details On Respiratory Virus,...
Classy As Ever: Michael Hayden Tweets His Contempt For Americans During Thanksgiving Week
A Real Uniter: Biden-Harris Put Out Thanksgiving Guide To 'MAGA Nonsense'
Sen. Tim Kaine Shows Off His Festive Holiday Side Dish ... and it...
Miranda Devine Notices a Name Missing From Take in NY Times on Toxic...

An AI Has Written and Animated a Song and It's Terrible

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on November 24, 2023
Jackie Chan Meme

Since the advent of modern scientific theory people who worry about such things have spent much time worrying about the creations of man supplanting humanity, developing a life of their own and the ability to out-compete their creators in all areas of life. From Shelley's Frankenstein to Cameron's Terminator fear of humans sowing the seeds of their own destruction run deep in the modern psyche, and with the advent of artificial intelligence engines such as ChatGPT this concern has only intensified for many. 

Advertisement

Well, we're here to tell you that if 'Anna Indiana' is anything to go by the reign of mankind looks to be continuing for a good long time, because if computer's doing something creative better than a human is possible... this ain't it.

We're not music critics but the song is terrible. Vaguely catchy? Sort of, but not in a good way. The animation is strangely unsettling, with a head that seems to bob and move in an unnatural style completely divorced from the body which remains unnervingly motionless. It's the Uncanny Valley distilled to its essence.

Concerning certainly, but if this AI goes about tearing down towns as well as it writes songs and animates singers the town is going to be just fine.

Recommended

That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Coucy
Advertisement

Perhaps asking computers to be imaginative is asking too much.

We can hear the sigh of relief being breathed in Nashville and LA from here.

Seriously, this is terrible. If the Robocalypse is coming it isn't coming anytime soon, if this thing is anything to go by. So rest easy... but maybe not too easy. 

Advertisement

***

Join Twitchy VIP today. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY60 to get 60% off any annual membership or gift membership.

And if you haven't downloaded it yet – get our new mobile app! Your new VIP membership will bring you a convenient, seamless, all-in-one spot conservative news source right on your phone or tablet. 

Thank you for your support! 

Tags: FAKE MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets
Coucy
Sorry, WHO Hacked a US Nuclear Research Lab?
Coucy
Epic, Receipt-Filled Mega Thread From Ian McKelvey Lays Out the REAL Racism Problem in America
Grateful Calvin
Bristol, UK Airport Unveils New 'Multi-Faith Waiting Area' and the Replies Are a Delight
Coucy
Grinch Alert: Canada Human Rights Commission Says Christmas Is ‘Colonialism’
Amy Curtis
TERRIBLE TAKE ALERT! 'Who Has Time for Small Talk When the World Is the Worst It's Ever Been'
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Gotta Hurt! Dem Boosting Account Gets BLASTED Using His Own Tweets Coucy
Advertisement