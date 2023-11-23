We've Seen This Movie: OpenAI Researchers Issue Warning for Humanity During Sam Altman Saga

Canadian Bacon: Wild 'Super Pig' Population Boom In Canada Threatens Northern U.S. States
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on November 23, 2023

If you've been following all of the Sam Altman/OpenAI stories over the past week or so, we can sympathize if you feel a little dizzy right now. It's been a bit of a whirlwind. First, the OpenAI chief executive was ousted by the ChatGPT company's board on Nov. 17. There was a lot of backlash to that decision, particularly from OpenAI employees. Then, just five days later, the company announced that Altman was returning as CEO with a new board.

All the details around this saga remain unclear, but there was one letter to the board, written by OpenAI researchers just prior to Altman's brief exile, which grabbed our attention ... for all the wrong reasons.  

Uh-oh.  

OpenAI, which declined to comment, acknowledged in an internal message to staffers a project called Q* and a letter to the board before the weekend's events ... Some at OpenAI believe Q* (pronounced Q-Star) could be a breakthrough in the startup's search for what's known as artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In their letter to the board, researchers flagged AI’s prowess and potential danger, the sources said ... There has long been discussion among computer scientists about the danger posed by highly intelligent machines, for instance if they might decide that the destruction of humanity was in their interest.

UH-OH. 

It gets even more interesting in light of the fact that Altman himself appeared before Congress last spring to deliver an interesting and ominous message: AI could bring about the end of humanity ... but we should keep developing it. Even Elon Musk has weighed in on the issue, calling for a pause in advanced AI development to get a better handle on the risks it may pose.

Twitter -- as Twitter always does -- took a calm, sanguine approach to the letter written by OpenAI researchers. 

Just kidding. 

But if we can learn kung fu and how to fly a helicopter instantly, is it all bad? 

Or can he? We won't know until Part Two comes out ... if Part Two comes out. We're not sure if AI might just decide to destroy that movie before anyone can see it. 

Awww, man. Pinhead and all those Cenobites are freaky scary. Please, let it not be them. 

Somehow ... Microsoft came back. Where is Rey when you need her? 

Westworld always seems like a great idea ... until it's not. 

Still, maybe it's not quite time to hit the 'WE'RE ALL DOOOOOMED' panic button just yet. 

Possible, yes. 

The sad truth is that, if AI does anything that will destroy humanity, it probably won't be as sexy as it is in the movies, with wars and lasers and skull-crushing, liquid metal terminators. It's far more likely that AI will just render humanity useless and obsolete. 

That might not sound like as sexy of a movie, but we've seen that one too. It was called 'Ex Machina' and it was far scarier than anything Arnold Schwarzenegger ever gave us.  

Anyway, just in case this is our last Thanksgiving as a species, we hope you have a happy one. 

***

