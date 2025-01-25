Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peak Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State

A recent chyron during Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, Deadline: White House, perfectly sums up where Democrats and their legacy media goons are mentally right now. The chyron read: ‘Trump 2.0 Tips For Navigating Political Anxiety in 2025.’ Wow! All the criminal illegal aliens being deported must be killing them! Poor babies!

Here’s the hilarious screenshot. (READ)

Current MSNBC chyron. The libs are not taking this well. pic.twitter.com/eRjEvs7Wcl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

President Donald Trump has not even been in office 7 days yet. If Democrats and ‘journalists’ are already melting down this bad, things are going to be extremely rough for them as Trump’s agenda really gets going.

Buckle up, Libtards. Y'all are in for a long 4 years. — HardTruths🇺🇸 (@Hardtruths100) January 24, 2025

4 years… and many more. I love it. — Sticky (@lynssss3125) January 24, 2025

Its going to be a rough four years for the woke lol — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 24, 2025

So long. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

Yes, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are shattered, demoralized and exhausted. They simply can’t keep up with Trump.

they’re in shambles — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 24, 2025

Their anxiety is just getting started. — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 24, 2025

Is this an ad for SSRI’s? Nicole Wallace is the poster child for them as she hops on every night completely inebriated with her dentures about to fall out of her mouth. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 24, 2025

It’s a live group therapy session. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

And we get to watch! — Marc Menninger (@MarcMenninger) January 24, 2025

This is my entertainment. It’s glorious. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) January 24, 2025

Their despair is our entertainment.

You’d think this would be a good time for them to self-reflect and adjust. Not going to happen, they’re incapable of self-reflection.

I sure hope their 38,000 viewers can deal with it. — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) January 24, 2025

People that never learned how to cope and move on living their lives.

It's really pathetic — 🇺🇸MWRed🇺🇸 (@jmhwi76) January 24, 2025

Unfortunately, self reflection will not be amongst the tips.

They never learn. — Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) January 24, 2025

Is Self-Immolation on the tip list?

Leftists often lean towards that. pic.twitter.com/Kgr9rFqKVt — Terry Jim (@Terry_Jim) January 24, 2025

I'd feel bad for them if they weren't so irredeemably smug. — obama (@obamaramadan) January 24, 2025

That warms the cockles of my heart. — JP (@J_P1776) January 24, 2025

HAHAHA! So much winning! — Thomas Paine Band (@ThomasPaineBand) January 24, 2025

It’s just incredibly glorious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 24, 2025

These next four years (and beyond, if JD Vance takes up Trump’s mantle) are going to be excruciating for these poor hacks. Hopefully, MSNBC’s hourly pharma ads will sell them on something to take the edge off.