Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Win...
Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of...
America First: Rubio Initiates 90 Day Review Of All Foreign Aid as Ordered...
'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring...
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just...
Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double
VIP
Men Make the Best Actresses, Just Ask the Academy Awards
Law and Border: President Trump Using Centuries-Old Statutes in Fight Against Illegal Immi...
It's the Circle of Life! Company That Started Corporate Woke Nonsense Pulls the...
Day Two: DeSantis' Team Schools Media on Shocking Concept ... Words Mean Things
WATCH: Donald Trump Turns Over Mic to North Carolinians STILL Suffering From Hurricane...
UPDATED: Rumor Circulating Senator Thom Tillis is a 'NO' on Hegseth Possibly Sinking...
Not HIS Problem: Gavin Newsom Blames Trump for Pointing Out California's Self-Inflicted Wa...
More Winning: Trump Administration Shuts Down Biden's Fake 'Banned Books' Investigations

Presidential Panic: MSNBC Chyron Provides Peak Into Democrats’ Trump-Fixated Mental State

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:05 AM on January 25, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

A recent chyron during Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, Deadline: White House, perfectly sums up where Democrats and their legacy media goons are mentally right now. The chyron read: ‘Trump 2.0 Tips For Navigating Political Anxiety in 2025.’ Wow! All the criminal illegal aliens being deported must be killing them! Poor babies!

Advertisement

Here’s the hilarious screenshot. (READ)

President Donald Trump has not even been in office 7 days yet. If Democrats and ‘journalists’ are already melting down this bad, things are going to be extremely rough for them as Trump’s agenda really gets going.

Yes, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are shattered, demoralized and exhausted. They simply can’t keep up with Trump.

Recommended

Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Their despair is our entertainment.

You’d think this would be a good time for them to self-reflect and adjust. Not going to happen, they’re incapable of self-reflection.

These next four years (and beyond, if JD Vance takes up Trump’s mantle) are going to be excruciating for these poor hacks. Hopefully, MSNBC’s hourly pharma ads will sell them on something to take the edge off.

Tags: DEMOCRATS FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MENTAL HEALTH MENTAL ILLNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message
Warren Squire
'SMACKDOWN ALERT'! Trump LEVELED L.A. Mayor Bass (and Others) in Meeting After Touring L.A. Fires
Doug P.
Follow the Money: RandoLand Exposes Why Catholic Bishops REALLY Oppose Trump's Immigration Enforcement
Amy Curtis
Jeffries Wonders Why Donald Trump Hasn't Magically Cleaned Up Democratic Chaos in Just Three Days
justmindy
Here's JD Vance Casting the Deciding Vote to Confirm America's Next Secretary of Defense
Doug P.
Gesture Jester: Gavin Newsom Impersonator Hilariously Has Us Seeing Double
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mild-Mannered Trump? President Calmly Reacts to McConnell’s ‘NO’ Vote on Hegseth With ‘Winning’ Message Warren Squire
Advertisement