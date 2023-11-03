School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing...
Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands...
Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero...
Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down...
Grand Jury Indicts Palestinian Illegal Alien on Gun Charges; Authorities Claim He Was...
Who Ya' Gonna' Call? Mysterious Green Ooze Bubbles Up From Under New York...
Who's the Boss? Biden Has 'Quietly' Had Obama Working on AI Policy Behind...
Clearly It's Time for Another Biden/Harris Lecture About 'Islamophobia' (Wait, Maybe Not)
Does Anthony Fauci Exist? PolitiFact Dives in to Get Answers
Here's What Happened When a Jewish Man Went Undercover at a Free Palestine...
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem
American Universities Have a Serious Anti-Semitism Problem

Jeff Bezos Announces Big Move

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:00 PM on November 03, 2023

For years Seattle, Washington has been a hotbed of innovation and computer-driven industry. As the home of both Microsoft and of Amazon (among other companies) billions of dollars have been created in The Emerald City and its surrounding areas, and so have many many very wealthy people. But Seattle it seems is about to get a lot poorer, statistically, because Forbes 3rd richest person is picking up stakes and heading for the sunny beaches of Miami.

Advertisement

In an Instagram post Bezos bid farewell to his long time home city, where he started Amazon out of his garage all the way back in 1994. He gave his reasoning as wanting to be closer to his parents, who apparently live in Miami, and to his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez who calls Miami home and prefers to keep it that way. But given the much lighter tax burden imposed by the State of Florida and the much noted (even here on Twitchy) rise in crime in the Seattle area not everyone's buying that this is a move to get closer to Mom and Pop Bezos.

Some have pointed out that neither state has an income tax so there's nothing to be gained here...

Recommended

Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

But not all taxes are income taxes: In 2021 Washington State passed a 7% tax on all long term capital gains, but you know who doesn't have a state Capital Gains tax at all? Florida, that's who. And when a huge chunk your net worth of over 144 BILLION dollars is tied up in stocks... 7% is a lot of scratch.

Not a bad plan.

Yeesh, let's hope not!

We're sure Bezos will love the life down in sunny Miami, although getting used to all that sun year-round when you're coming from Seatle will, we're sure, be an adjustment. And although Florida may not profit from taxing him and his capital gains like Washington was, with a guy like Bezos it stands to reason that his being around buying stuff should be quite the padding to the Florida bottom line... and the loss of him for Washington should be quite the red flag to politicians in Washington State.

Advertisement

But let's be honest, if the Democratic politicians in Seattle and in the Statehouse in Olympia were going to learn a lesson about problems caused by their bad governance they probably would have learned it by now.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AMAZON FLORIDA SEATTLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take
Grateful Calvin
Grab the Popcorn! Riley Gaines Gives a Masterclass on How to Shut Down a Trans-Radical-Activist
ArtistAngie
School Spirit is Racist Now? Insane Middle School Principal Accuses 13-Year-Old of Wearing Blackface
Chad Felix Greene
Matt Taibbi's LATEST Twitter Files Drop on Senate Democrats and Russian Bot Hysteria a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
Finally! Marvel Has Heard Your Demands, Announces New Deaf Native American Superhero Series
Coucy
Grand Jury Indicts Palestinian Illegal Alien on Gun Charges; Authorities Claim He Was Member of a Plot
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Loesch (And Many Others) Decimate James Patterson for 'Weapons In The Hands Of Farm Boys' Take Grateful Calvin
Advertisement