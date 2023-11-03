Jeff Bezos Announces Big Move

For years Seattle, Washington has been a hotbed of innovation and computer-driven industry. As the home of both Microsoft and of Amazon (among other companies) billions of dollars have been created in The Emerald City and its surrounding areas, and so have many many very wealthy people. But Seattle it seems is about to get a lot poorer, statistically, because Forbes 3rd richest person is picking up stakes and heading for the sunny beaches of Miami.

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for Miami. https://t.co/onqUxoGKYP — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 3, 2023

In an Instagram post Bezos bid farewell to his long time home city, where he started Amazon out of his garage all the way back in 1994. He gave his reasoning as wanting to be closer to his parents, who apparently live in Miami, and to his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez who calls Miami home and prefers to keep it that way. But given the much lighter tax burden imposed by the State of Florida and the much noted (even here on Twitchy) rise in crime in the Seattle area not everyone's buying that this is a move to get closer to Mom and Pop Bezos.

Jeff Bezos is leaving Seattle for Miami. He’ll tell you that it’s because he wants to be closer to his family or his significant other but in reality it’s because Seattle is a third world hell hole run by progressives who couldn’t govern a cardboard box. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 3, 2023

Because he supported policies that made it a sht hole so now wants to go destroy a new place — Single Moms Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) November 3, 2023

Save Billions in taxes moving to FL! — M T (@F1ghtIrish1) November 3, 2023

Some have pointed out that neither state has an income tax so there's nothing to be gained here...

this time its not for taxes - both states have zero state taxes.... — James Barry (@JamesMBarry) November 3, 2023

But not all taxes are income taxes: In 2021 Washington State passed a 7% tax on all long term capital gains, but you know who doesn't have a state Capital Gains tax at all? Florida, that's who. And when a huge chunk your net worth of over 144 BILLION dollars is tied up in stocks... 7% is a lot of scratch.

Bezos should be forced to live in the cities with the highest circulation of the Washington Post. — Joey Bagadonuts (@Joey_Bagadohnut) November 3, 2023

Not a bad plan.

Florida is turning into the California of the east and not in a good way — The Suffering (@Notgoingsane) November 3, 2023

Yeesh, let's hope not!

lol Bezos is moving to Miami too?? We need Elon to move to Miami now to balance out the vibehttps://t.co/RCXODCwIht — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) November 3, 2023

We're sure Bezos will love the life down in sunny Miami, although getting used to all that sun year-round when you're coming from Seatle will, we're sure, be an adjustment. And although Florida may not profit from taxing him and his capital gains like Washington was, with a guy like Bezos it stands to reason that his being around buying stuff should be quite the padding to the Florida bottom line... and the loss of him for Washington should be quite the red flag to politicians in Washington State.

But let's be honest, if the Democratic politicians in Seattle and in the Statehouse in Olympia were going to learn a lesson about problems caused by their bad governance they probably would have learned it by now.

