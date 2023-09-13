Mitt Romney is right ... he is too old to run again and...
What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'

Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

‘Give the criminals what they want?’ We never imagined that would be a sentence uttered by a law enforcement officer, and yet...

What alternate reality are we living in? Seattle, a left-wing city seeing the highest rate of violent crime in 15 years, is facing an increase in staged carjackings, and Sheriff David Robinson is telling people to give the criminals your car keys.

So much for 'protect and serve', huh?

We're going to guess that'll be a 'no', but we could be wrong.

Sure seems that way, sadly.

Remember this every time the Left tells you you don't need a gun, because the police are there. The police are now telling you to give up your car keys. They will not help you.

And, as always, this is the fallout of progressive policies that reward the lawless at the expense of the average citizen (and usually lower-income citizens, to boot). Very few people could afford a new car if theirs was stolen. It's not just a "thing" to people who rely on their car to get to their jobs, their kids to school, and live their lives. Losing a car is a major economic setback. The authorities in Seattle don't seem to care.

