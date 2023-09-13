What?! Seattle sheriff tells people to 'give up your car keys'

‘Give the criminals what they want?’ We never imagined that would be a sentence uttered by a law enforcement officer, and yet...

What alternate reality are we living in? Seattle, a left-wing city seeing the highest rate of violent crime in 15 years, is facing an increase in staged carjackings, and Sheriff David Robinson is telling people to give the criminals your car keys.

Seattle is lawless. Sheriff David Robinson when asked about the spike in violence:



"I'd recommend people give up your car keys." pic.twitter.com/kaOpJwjLcV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 14, 2023

So much for 'protect and serve', huh?

Does this mean that a police officer will give up the keys to his police car, his gun etc., on demand by a thug as well? — Mrs. Tx Mommabear (@MrsTx_mommabear) September 14, 2023

We're going to guess that'll be a 'no', but we could be wrong.

Wow! Even the cops have gave up on Seattle. https://t.co/IQp0bn7qfx — Dude In Coz (@dudeincoz) September 14, 2023

Sure seems that way, sadly.

This is your security force. https://t.co/99Lns1gJWE — Joe Buck's Giant Head (@Baked15Baked) September 14, 2023

Remember this every time the Left tells you you don't need a gun, because the police are there. The police are now telling you to give up your car keys. They will not help you.

And, as always, this is the fallout of progressive policies that reward the lawless at the expense of the average citizen (and usually lower-income citizens, to boot). Very few people could afford a new car if theirs was stolen. It's not just a "thing" to people who rely on their car to get to their jobs, their kids to school, and live their lives. Losing a car is a major economic setback. The authorities in Seattle don't seem to care.

I would recommend he quit his job. — OneHorse (@1HorseOutFit) September 14, 2023

A recommendation we can get behind, although his replacement would probably be worse.

Amen.